9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

May 9 | 1-Day Hangzhou Tea Plantation Hike



Longjing Village, or Dragon Well, is dubbed the ‘Holy Land of Green Tea.’ Located in Hangzhou's West Lake area, the green tea from the village has been highly prized for hundreds of years, and regularly comes first on the lists of the ‘top ten teas of China.’ Wander through the village and into the tea plantations themselves. See the workers in their straw hats picking the tea leaves by hand in the fields; the baskets of fresh tea leaves drying under the spring sun provides for a beautiful sight. It gets better – this one day trip is just RMB148 a person.

May 15-16 | Shengsi Island





Take a boat to beautiful Shengsi Island, rent a scooter and explore, chillax on Jihu Beach or take a boat to Yellow Dragon Island, discover Liu Jing Tan scenic area and hike the cliffs enjoying a refreshing breeze. Round off each day feasting on local seafood and enjoy the island nightlife.

May 21-23 | Xianju National Park



Chinese lore has it that Xianju National Park, or God’s Land, is the place where the celestial beings live, each with their own isolated throne. Famous for its amazing mountains, cliffs, beautiful plateaus, deep ravines and waterfalls, it is the largest volcanic rhyolite landform in the world. Formed 120 million years ago from enormous volcanic eruptions, the strange and dramatic landscape is as ancient as the dinosaurs.

May 22-29 | 8-Day Silk Road China Adventure Tour



This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

May 29-30 | Heavenly Sanshan Island



Once the hideout of China’s most infamous criminals, Sanshan Island on Lake Tai Lake presents a perfect escape from urban life. A traditional and serene Chinese fishing and agrarian village, walk along the shores and watch the boatmen reach into the silvery lake with their nets, searching for shrimp, crab and fish. Stroll unpopulated paths or take a rickshaw and jostle for position on the one-lane roads with geese, chicken and ducks waddling around. At the top of each of Sanshan’s peaks, there are tall Buddha statues along with temples, pavilions and gardens, offering amazing views of Lake Tai.

3-Day Xi’an Tour with Tang Dress Experience



As one of the most important ancient capitals in China with a long and rich history, Xi’an makes for an ideal weekend trip. Visit the Terracotta Warriors, ride a bike on the Ancient City Wall, experience authentic food in the Muslim Quarter and discover Guanzhong culture in Yuanjiacun Village. You’ll even have a chance to dress in Tang Dynasty clothing and experience Tang culture.



5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour



Dating from Ming Dynasty, well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scene make it the perfect place to explore. Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao, and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar. The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge.

6-Day Northern Xinjiang Tour



Xinjiang is a noble destination for travelers, enchanting people to pack bags with its name alone. This tour’s brilliant itinerary covers the sites of Northern Xinjiang, taking you on a scenic adventure along the ancient Silk Road. With a local expert guide’s considerable commentary, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, desert, woods and grassland and the exotic names of Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

7-Day Gannan Tibetan Culture Tour



Gannan, located in southern Gansu Province, is renowned as ‘Small Tibet’ due of its rich Tibetan Buddhism influence. With an average altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level, you can experience Tibetan culture and enjoy the plateau scenery in comfort and without the risk of altitude sickness. Here you will see grand prairies, scattered lakes, monasteries, Tibetan villages, unique mountain peaks and hidden wonderlands.

