Last Chance to Transform Your Body Before Summer

By Vanessa Jencks, April 25, 2021

The deadline for K2Fit’s thirteenth cycle of their fabulous online program closes tonight, and so does their opening for the Sanya retreat over May Day Holiday.

Since some readers might not be convinced, we quizzed Charlotte Edwards about the program. Edwards is a long-time writer and blogger in China.

She said that the workouts take around 45 minutes per day including warm-up and cool down, but more advanced participants will need more time for reps and exercises.

kara-k2fit-j.jpgImage via K2Fit

One thing to note is that many recipes lean toward imported ingredients, but Edwards tries the recipes that are more Chinese market-friendly and enjoys them. K2Fit doesn’t require the meal plan to achieve results, but Edwards mentions “It’s a great benefit to those who use it.”

On community, Edwards said this particular aspect was great. “There is a lot of encouragement and friendly banter. Coaches and teammates are always generous in giving suggestions or offering help.”

community-j.jpgImage via K2Fit

She is in her fourth cycle of the program, so clearly she highly recommends the program. We didn’t even ask, but Edwards shared her love for K2Fit.

“One thing I love is that the 10 weeks helps you build the habit of regular exercise. I’ve read that the 28 days to build a habit isn’t always quite true, more like 66 (according to the book The One Thing), and this was perfect for getting me in the habit. If I don’t exercise for more than two days my body doesn’t feel right.”

To see amazing K2Fit body transformations check out our article for more information.

To sign up for the 10-week online program, click here or scan the QR code.

202104/k2fit-online.png

To read more about the Sanya retreat with the K2Fit team from April 30 to May 3, click here.

[Cover image: screengrab via K2fit]

Workout Health fitness

