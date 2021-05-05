  1. home
Kinky Beijing Dating Stories and More on Date Night China Podcast

By That's, May 5, 2021

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, the Date Night China podcast celebrates and discusses dating in one of the most exciting countries in the world. 

In episode five of Date Night China, Mark, a Kenyan man who has lived in Beijing for three years, joins the hosts. Mark shares why he and his partner moved to China together, and the challenges they face as an interracial couple. The crew also discuss racial preferences and fetishes with dating in China, and Mark tells the hosts about some niche kinks in Beijing involving white sneakers!

Here’s a short clip from the show’s fifth episode of the latest season (VPN off):

You can listen to Date Night China on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app. To learn more, scan their QR code in the poster below.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Date Night China Beijing Relationships

