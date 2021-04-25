The Tricky Business of Dating a Friend's Ex in China

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, the Date Night China podcast celebrates and discusses dating in one of the most exciting countries in the world.



Would you date a friend’s ex? Maybe don’t answer that... The Date Night China hosts discuss very tricky situations people find themselves in when they blur friendship lines with matters of the heart.

For some China daters who live in this country of 1.5 billion people, the dating pool can still feel quite small, so is all fair in love and war... or is dating a friend’s ex a betrayal? China daters share their own stories and impart their wisdom.

Here’s a short clip from the show’s fourth episode of the latest season (VPN off):



