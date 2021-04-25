  1. home
  2. Articles

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

By Ryan Gandolfo, April 25, 2021

0 0

It’s safe to say 2020 was a horrendous year for air travel.

Recently published world data on passenger traffic by the Airports Council International (ACI) makes this abundantly clear.

The report states that passenger traffic at airports dropped by 64.6% – highlighting the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on air travel.

With China’s relatively quick recovery from the coronavirus outbreak, the country saw domestic air travel rebound faster than most countries, including the US.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport managed to jump 10 spots from 2019 and overtake Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as the busiest airport in the world in 2020, with 43,767,558 total passenger trips. 

The figure shows a 40% decline in traffic compared to 2019, while Atlanta passenger traffic fell by more than 60% year-on-year.

Seven Chinese airports made the top 10 for most passenger traffic, including Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Beijing, Kunming, Shanghai and Xi’an. The remaining three airports are from the US.

airports.jpg

Most of the Chinese airports that made the top 10 list in 2020 will likely be replaced once international air travel normalizes. For example, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Xi’an Xianyang International Airport jumped from No. 46 and No. 40, respectively, into the top 10.

“The impact of COVID-19 on global passenger traffic brought aviation to a virtual standstill in 2020 and we continue to face an existential threat,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. 

READ MORE: British Airways' Noella Ferns on Unprecedented Year for Airlines

[Cover image via @香草VS天空/Weibo]

Air Travel Guangzhou

more news

Javen Zheng on Guangzhou's Startup Community

Javen Zheng on Guangzhou's Startup Community

We reached out to Javen Zheng to learn more about Guangzhou's startup community and his role with Startup Grind.

1 Dead After Tesla Car Crashes and Bursts into Flames in Guangzhou

1 Dead After Tesla Car Crashes and Bursts into Flames in Guangzhou

The car caught fire following the traffic accident, with videos of the flame-riddled vehicle going viral on social media

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

China's Top Carmaker to Set Up Aerospace Company in Guangzhou

One of China’s biggest automobile manufacturers also has big ambitions for space.

Guangzhou Salon Shop Owner Tortures Dog by Pulling Out Teeth

Zhou carried out the malicious act after the dog reportedly bit a friend’s boyfriend.

Guangzhou is Home to China's Fastest Subway Train

Guangzhou subway train speeds will reach 160 kilometers per hour once Metro Lines 18 and 22 are complete.

5 Dead After Man Bombs Guangzhou Government Office

The blast occurred at the office that handles land use matters, but it’s unclear whether that was a factor in the incident.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Releases New Vaccine and Testing Regulations for Visa Applicants

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

Lose 10-20kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash & Prizes

Javen Zheng on Guangzhou's Startup Community

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Last Chance to Transform Your Body Before Summer

Last Chance to Transform Your Body Before Summer

The Tricky Business of Dating a Friend's Ex in China

The Tricky Business of Dating a Friend's Ex in China

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

Live the French Way at Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan

Live the French Way at Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan

'Kill Your Dog' Notice in Central China Prompts Apology

'Kill Your Dog' Notice in Central China Prompts Apology

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives