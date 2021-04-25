Live the French Way at Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan

Accor is pleased to announce the opening of Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan as a distinguished destination for both leisure and meetings in the charming city of Hangzhou. The splendor of this Sofitel Hotel is a combination of the artful spirit, heritage and culture beholden to the city of Hangzhou.







As the district’s first international branded luxury hotel, Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan is situated along the south bank of Qiantang River in the heart of Binjiang Central Business District. For business travelers, the hotel is conveniently located near Hangzhou International Expo Center and Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. For leisure guests, the hotel is close to Xianghu Lake and Songcheng Theme Park and only seven metro stops from the picturesque West Lake. Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan is within 30 minutes drive from Hangzhou South Station and 40 minutes drive from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport.

Hangzhou has long been revered as a ‘paradise on earth,' with a reputation for sophisticated culture. Today, Hangzhou is synonymous with innovation and stands at the forefront of China’s booming technology sector and leads in creativity and lifestyle. Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan captures Hangzhou’s heritage traditions and contemporary edge by embodying these dual aspects through its interior design, food culture and extraordinary lifestyle.

"The continued success of Sofitel in China is thanks to Chinese consumers’ connection and appreciation for French lifestyle and its unique culture. The latest Sofitel in Hangzhou provides guests with a superb place to indulge in Living the French Way,” said Gary Rosen, Chief Executive Officer with Accor Greater China. “Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan is a destination that has demonstrated its appeal to MICE, business and leisure guests, as it offers a variety of event spaces second to none in addition to some of the city’s finest restaurants and wellness options."

Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan is designed by hospitality legend HBA. The spectacular lobby staircase and light-flooded orange hued bathrooms are just two unforgettable images destined for sharing on social media. Its 580 well appointed guestrooms and suites include 25 family rooms with design inspired by the children’s storybook ‘Le Petit Prince.’ In addition, all guestrooms offer the signature Sofitel MyBed™ experience, city and park views, and a smart control system that makes in-room technology intuitive. Chic French details are blended with Zhejiang province’s cultural elements, exemplified in design motifs on silk, embroidery and seal carvings throughout the hotel providing an elegant and timeless aesthetic.

Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan will tempt the most sophisticated taste palates with exciting dining options that promise to be the center of the city’s social scene. Lohas Bar is at the heart of the hotel, setting the stage for contemporary French art de vivre. It transforms from coffee club in the morning hours to a meeting place in the afternoon serving artisanal teas and cakes to a dynamic venue with live music in the evening. Carrousel is an all day restaurant that showcases live culinary performances. Baguettes is a specialized Cantonese style restaurant with a French flair. Terroir is the hotel’s Chinese restaurant, presenting authentic and seasonal Hangzhou and Xiaoshan specialties alongside local tea culture. 80 Quatre Vins pays homage to French wine culture and is a flexible cellar and tasting room where sommeliers and wine masters share their knowledge of fine vintages. Le Balcon caters to those who enjoy dining under the stars and offers both barbecue and al fresco dining with panoramic park views for idyllic gatherings surrounded by friends and family.

Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan provides a magnifique place for conferences and weddings, with 6,000 square meters of event and function spaces – by far the most in the district. Its two ballrooms each offers 7.5 meter high ceilings, with its column free 1,450 square meter ballroom standing as the largest in Xiaoshan and its second one at 906 square meters for more modest functions. A 2,000 square meter rooftop garden dubbed Jardin Secret is a romantic spot for weddings, private celebrations or business functions with the city skyline as backdrop. MICE planners can take advantage of Sofitel Magnifique Meetings to create innovative events infused with French savoir faire or Magnifique Breaks offering unique options for distinctively memorable events. Wellness seekers are pampered in one of the six treatment rooms in the Sofitel SPA, a relaxing swim in the 25 meter long swimming pool or an invigorating workout in Sofitel Fitness spin room, yoga room or gym.

Jens Corder, General Manager with Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan, said: “We are proud to open this gorgeous Sofitel Hotel in Hangzhou. The Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan sets a new benchmark for luxury hospitality experiences for the area. It offers memorable experiences for MICE groups and business travelers as well as leisure guests and local residents keen to enhance their daily lifestyles with a touch of French glamor.”

To celebrate the opening of Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan, from now until August 31, 2021, guests can enjoy a Deluxe Room stay from RMB1,088 net per room per night including daily buffet breakfast and additional dining credit valued at RMB300. For reservations or enquiries, please visit all.accor.cn, email HB733@sofitel.com or call 86-571-82698888. Terms and conditions apply.

The Sofitel brand is a highlight within the luxury brand portfolio offered by Accor, and it continues its rapid growth in key destinations across China. These include the successful opening of the new Sofitel Haikou, the recent groundbreaking ceremony of Sofitel Qidong in Jiangsu, and the newly signed Sofitel Hotel in Zhangjiajie. Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan marks the 24th Sofitel Hotel to open in Greater China. Other Sofitel Hotels currently under development are situated in the exciting cities of Xi’an, Fuzhou and Xiong’an.

[All images courtesy of Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan]