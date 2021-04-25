  1. home
  2. Articles

Live the French Way at Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan

By Sponsored, April 25, 2021

0 0

Accor is pleased to announce the opening of Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan as a distinguished destination for both leisure and meetings in the charming city of Hangzhou. The splendor of this Sofitel Hotel is a combination of the artful spirit, heritage and culture beholden to the city of Hangzhou. 

1583493818.jpg

As the district’s first international branded luxury hotel, Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan is situated along the south bank of Qiantang River in the heart of Binjiang Central Business District. For business travelers, the hotel is conveniently located near Hangzhou International Expo Center and Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. For leisure guests, the hotel is close to Xianghu Lake and Songcheng Theme Park and only seven metro stops from the picturesque West Lake. Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan is within 30 minutes drive from Hangzhou South Station and 40 minutes drive from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport.

777221892.jpg

Hangzhou has long been revered as a ‘paradise on earth,' with a reputation for sophisticated culture. Today, Hangzhou is synonymous with innovation and stands at the forefront of China’s booming technology sector and leads in creativity and lifestyle. Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan captures Hangzhou’s heritage traditions and contemporary edge by embodying these dual aspects through its interior design, food culture and extraordinary lifestyle. 

1947205939.jpg

"The continued success of Sofitel in China is thanks to Chinese consumers’ connection and appreciation for French lifestyle and its unique culture. The latest Sofitel in Hangzhou provides guests with a superb place to indulge in Living the French Way,” said Gary Rosen, Chief Executive Officer with Accor Greater China. “Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan is a destination that has demonstrated its appeal to MICE, business and leisure guests, as it offers a variety of event spaces second to none in addition to some of the city’s finest restaurants and wellness options."

1151319653.jpg

Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan is designed by hospitality legend HBA. The spectacular lobby staircase and light-flooded orange hued bathrooms are just two unforgettable images destined for sharing on social media. Its 580 well appointed guestrooms and suites include 25 family rooms with design inspired by the children’s storybook ‘Le Petit Prince.’ In addition, all guestrooms offer the signature Sofitel MyBed™ experience, city and park views, and a smart control system that makes in-room technology intuitive. Chic French details are blended with Zhejiang province’s cultural elements, exemplified in design motifs on silk, embroidery and seal carvings throughout the hotel providing an elegant and timeless aesthetic. 

1339939521.jpg

Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan will tempt the most sophisticated taste palates with exciting dining options that promise to be the center of the city’s social scene. Lohas Bar is at the heart of the hotel, setting the stage for contemporary French art de vivre. It transforms from coffee club in the morning hours to a meeting place in the afternoon serving artisanal teas and cakes to a dynamic venue with live music in the evening. Carrousel is an all day restaurant that showcases live culinary performances. Baguettes is a specialized Cantonese style restaurant with a French flair. Terroir is the hotel’s Chinese restaurant, presenting authentic and seasonal Hangzhou and Xiaoshan specialties alongside local tea culture. 80 Quatre Vins pays homage to French wine culture and is a flexible cellar and tasting room where sommeliers and wine masters share their knowledge of fine vintages. Le Balcon caters to those who enjoy dining under the stars and offers both barbecue and al fresco dining with panoramic park views for idyllic gatherings surrounded by friends and family.

200779574.jpg

Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan provides a magnifique place for conferences and weddings, with 6,000 square meters of event and function spaces – by far the most in the district. Its two ballrooms each offers 7.5 meter high ceilings, with its column free 1,450 square meter ballroom standing as the largest in Xiaoshan and its second one at 906 square meters for more modest functions. A 2,000 square meter rooftop garden dubbed Jardin Secret is a romantic spot for weddings, private celebrations or business functions with the city skyline as backdrop. MICE planners can take advantage of Sofitel Magnifique Meetings to create innovative events infused with French savoir faire or Magnifique Breaks offering unique options for distinctively memorable events. Wellness seekers are pampered in one of the six treatment rooms in the Sofitel SPA, a relaxing swim in the 25 meter long swimming pool or an invigorating workout in Sofitel Fitness spin room, yoga room or gym.

1886014576.jpg

Jens Corder, General Manager with Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan, said: “We are proud to open this gorgeous Sofitel Hotel in Hangzhou. The Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan sets a new benchmark for luxury hospitality experiences for the area. It offers memorable experiences for MICE groups and business travelers as well as leisure guests and local residents keen to enhance their daily lifestyles with a touch of French glamor.”

1001045797.jpg

To celebrate the opening of Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan, from now until August 31, 2021, guests can enjoy a Deluxe Room stay from RMB1,088 net per room per night including daily buffet breakfast and additional dining credit valued at RMB300. For reservations or enquiries, please visit all.accor.cn, email HB733@sofitel.com or call 86-571-82698888. Terms and conditions apply.

The Sofitel brand is a highlight within the luxury brand portfolio offered by Accor, and it continues its rapid growth in key destinations across China. These include the successful opening of the new Sofitel Haikou, the recent groundbreaking ceremony of Sofitel Qidong in Jiangsu, and the newly signed Sofitel Hotel in Zhangjiajie. Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan marks the 24th Sofitel Hotel to open in Greater China. Other Sofitel Hotels currently under development are situated in the exciting cities of Xi’an, Fuzhou and Xiong’an.

[All images courtesy of Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan]

Hotels Hangzhou

more news

SinoUnited Health Brings International Medical Care to Hangzhou

SinoUnited Health Brings International Medical Care to Hangzhou

SinoUnited Health Hangzhou Kerry Clinic is now open.

Two Expats Rode Shared Bikes from Shanghai to Hangzhou So You Don't Have To

Two Expats Rode Shared Bikes from Shanghai to Hangzhou So You Don't Have To

Two expats took Hellobikes from Shanghai to Hangzhou and lived to tell the tale.

Say Goodbye to These Free Toiletries in China Hotels

Say Goodbye to These Free Toiletries in China Hotels

Saving the planet, one toothbrush at a time.

Missing Hangzhou Woman Dismembered by Husband, Police Say

Lai was last seen on surveillance video returning to her home at 5.04pm on July 4.

Missing Woman in Hangzhou Found Dead After 18 Days

The mysterious disappearance of a Hangzhou woman from her bed on July 5 has been tragically resolved.

David Sun Shares How Chinese Hotels Adapted at Height of COVID-19

BTG Homeinns Hotels (Group) Co., Ltd. CEO David Sun shares with us how hotels adapt during tough situations.

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

As returning travelers to China prepare for mandated quarantine, here's a look some hotels being used for quarantine.

WATCH: Apocalyptic Smoke Cloud Forms after Road Collapses in Hangzhou

Onlookers at the scene said that the smoke caused by the collapse smelled like natural gas.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Releases New Vaccine and Testing Regulations for Visa Applicants

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

Lose 10-20kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash & Prizes

Javen Zheng on Guangzhou's Startup Community

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Last Chance to Transform Your Body Before Summer

Last Chance to Transform Your Body Before Summer

The Tricky Business of Dating a Friend's Ex in China

The Tricky Business of Dating a Friend's Ex in China

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

Live the French Way at Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan

Live the French Way at Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan

'Kill Your Dog' Notice in Central China Prompts Apology

'Kill Your Dog' Notice in Central China Prompts Apology

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives