'Kill Your Dog' Notice in Central China Prompts Apology

A residential community in Yueyang city, Hunan province in Central China recently issued a notice asking dog-owners in the area to “catch and kill” their dogs, according to Global Times.

Dog-owners were warned that failure to do so within 10 days of the notice would result in intervention from authorities.

The notice was issued on April 16, 2021 by Jiuhuashan residential community. Image via @小米宝贝001/Weibo

The notice went viral on Weibo on Monday, April 19, prompting a backlash from furious netizens. The community later apologized for the notice.

However, those responsible also pointed out that they were responding to recent incidents in which some residents had been bitten by dogs.

Opposition to the cruel and inhumane treatment of dogs appears to be a growing trend among Chinese citizens.

Recently, a video went viral in which a salon owner in Guangzhou could be seen torturing a puppy by using a pair of pliers to pull out its teeth. Netizens later called for a boycott of the salon.

Last year, Shenzhen became the first city in the Chinese mainland to ban the sale and consumption of dog and cat meat.

And when it comes to the notorious Dog Meat Festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region in Southwest China, polling evidence from 2016 shows the majority in China want it to end.

There are many signs that attitudes towards the treatment of dogs are changing. And as this happens, we can only hope to see fewer residential communities across China asking dog owners to kill their pets.



