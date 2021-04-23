  1. home
WATCH: Man Defeats Whirlwind While Washing Car in China

By That's, April 23, 2021

There’s nothing that gets between a man and his car – certainly not a dust devil.

An elderly man in Hubei province was recently caught on video spraying water at a whirlwind in a parking lot in Suizhou.

After stopping the dust devil in its tracks, the grandpa quietly went back to cleaning his car while the crowd applauded his actions.

The video quickly went viral on Chinese social media, with the trending hashtag ‘Grandpa extinguishes tornado with high-pressure water gun’ gaining more than half a million views as of press time.

One popular Weibo blogger was quick to point out that it was not a tornado, as several media outlets had reported. 

He noted that dust devils are generally smaller than tornados, and the grandpa did the right thing by spraying water at the bottom of the whirlwind.

He added, “If this really was a tornado, then [spraying water] would be very dangerous.”

However, dust devils have also proven to be deadly. 

In 2019, strong winds in Henan province lifted inflatable slides, killing two children and injuring at least 20 others. The scene was described as “utter chaos” as one child was seen falling roughly 20 meters from the sky.

[Cover image: screengrab via QQ]

