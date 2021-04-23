SinoUnited Health Brings International Medical Care to Hangzhou

This month, SinoUnited Health officially announced the opening of Hangzhou Kerry Clinic. After five years’ of successful growth in Shanghai, the service network of SinoUnited Health has officially ‘broken’ through the Yangtze River Delta and is expanding its health services to the people of Hangzhou.

The new clinic is located inside Hangzhou Kerry Center, in downtown Hangzhou. Covering a floor space of 500 square meters, equipped with six consulting rooms and radiology services, the clinic embodies excellence and professionalism. At present, the Hangzhou Clinic has launched its services for Physiotherapy/Rehabilitation, Sports Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Orthopedics.

In addition, the comprehensive Sports Medicine and Physiotherapy/Rehabilitation services are being introduced to fulfill the demand for advanced rehabilitation services.

Reception area in SinoUnited Health Hangzhou Kerry Clinic.



Pre-check Room in SinoUnited Health Hangzhou Kerry Clinic.



AMCT of Sports Medicine is a characteristic service at SinoUnited Health Hangzhou Kerry Clinic.



SinoUnited Health Hangzhou Kerry Clinic offers multiple specialty services such as the TCM and others.

“When can I enjoy the services of SinoUnited Health on my doorstep?”

As a healthcare provider that has offered high-quality services in Shanghai for five years, SinoUnited Health has set foot in Hangzhou to meet patients’ demand.

In March 2016, SinoUnited Health’s first clinic, Shanghai Centre Clinic, officially opened its doors. With the GP + Specialist model and “Patient First” concept, SinoUnited Health has quickly gained an outstanding reputation among its clients due to its professional medical teams, and has attracted clients from nearby cities to travel and seek their services. SinoUnited Health gradually expanded to five clinics, which are located in CBD and residential areas of Shanghai.





Multi-functional sports rehabilitation rooms are available in SinoUnited Health Hangzhou Kerry Clinic.



SinoUnited Health Hangzhou Kerry Clinic is devoted to helping patients and providing advanced rehabilitation services.

“When can I enjoy the services of SinoUnited Health at my own doorstep?” Is the question that was frequently asked by the people in Hangzhou.



“I’m sincerely happy for the arrival of SinoUnited Health!” At the opening ceremony, an international client who is now living in Hangzhou, who frequently travels back and forth between Shanghai and Hangzhou was invited on stage. In his address, he said Hangzhou is becoming more and more international, and the Chinese and international community welcome medical providers such as SinoUnited Health to meet their healthcare demands with an international service approach.

SinoUnited Health partners with Mayo Clinic, one of the world's most renowned medical institution, to offer better and high-quality internationalized services for its clients.

What is it like to seek medical service in a “landscape scroll”?



Mountains and water, the traditional Chinese artistic image, appears in every corner of the Hangzhou Kerry Clinic’s interior. Paintings of light blue peaks, winding rivers, and the rising sun offer a tranquil atmosphere, enabling the client to feel comfortable and at ease from the moment they step inside the clinic.

Landscaped Corridor hall in SinoUnited Health Hangzhou Kerry Clinic.



What sets SinoUnited Health apart is its service oriented approach. From the moment the client makes an appointment and enters the clinic, the entire medical team has already begun providing care for the client. The whole service process is designed to adhere to the concept of “patient first,” which conforms to the integrated care model of clinics in Europe and the US. SinoUnited Health strives to provide pleasant and satisfactory clinic experience for all its clients.

Currently, SinoUnited Health is introducing pioneering services related to sports medicine and rehabilitation to the Hangzhou community and leading towards becoming a center of excellence.



Dr. Kathy Shi, Founder and CEO of SinoUnited Health giving the welcome speech at the opening ceremony.



“With many years of operation, our services for athletic ability assessment and guidance services, sports injury treatment, functional rehabilitation and pain management have earned us an outstanding reputation in Shanghai as testified by our clients.” Dr. Kathy Shi , Founder and CEO, believes that these services will equally receive attention and recognition from the Hangzhou community after its introduction.





Joint ribbon cutting with partners and clients at the opening ceremony of Hangzhou Kerry Clinic.