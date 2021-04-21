  1. home
  2. Articles

Album Review: Beijing-based Eric Allen's Self-Titled Debut Album

By Djang San, April 21, 2021

0 0

Eric Allen’s self-titled, debut LP, Eric Allen, is a slice of Americana borne of memories, loss and hope. 

All the tracks were recorded as entirely acoustic, without drums, electric guitar, or electric bass. 

These songs were written by Eric in 2018 and 2019, and draw from blues, folk and outlaw country. The LP includes songs about life on the road (All on Death Row, Holy Rollin’), hope (Night Falls Again), and longing (She Waits). Many tracks, including ‘Rattlesnake Mama’ and ‘Stillhouse Blues,’ are influenced by the songwriter’s southern ancestral roots.

This LP is dedicated in three respects: First and foremost to the memory of the artist’s father, Yancey, a musician and factory worker about whom the song ‘40 Years’ was written; second to Eric’s sister’s home that burned in the 2018 Malibu fires (which inspired ‘Really Miss’); and third to the artist’s adopted home of New York City (which inspired ‘In Me’).

I met Eric Allen a few years ago in Beijing. At the time, he was playing covers of Blues and Country music around the city, gigging as most musicians in Beijing in venues such as Jianghu, Home Plate, Modernista, Temple, etc.

eric-allen.jpeg

Many nights around a good whisky we talked and talked about music, how to record, where to record, why make an album, what to express and the difficulties of sometimes finding inspiration.

Then Eric decided to actually record an album and release it.

As soon as I put played and heard that raunchy voice, I entered a trip into America’s countryside. 

For the first two tracks ‘Night Falls Again’ and ‘She Waits,’ I was caught by the melancholy of the lyrics and the feeling of nostalgia that came out of the melodies.

“My guitar moans its lonesome cowboy song,” he says and that’s exactly what it sounds like.

‘Night Falls Again’ is a good introduction to the album – it already has these backup vocals that characterize a lot of the tracks and that melancholy and nostalgia that floats throughout the whole album.

Then comes the song ‘She Waits’ based on a true story, the story of a mother who waited for her son to return for 32 years. 

Check the MV for ‘She Waits’ below (VPN off):

The third track, ‘Rattlesnake Mama’ is sort of a mix between Primus and Captain Beefheart still rooted in Country and Blues. The bouncing guitars and bass tell the tale of a restless rattlesnake mama, one of the more upbeat tracks on the album.

As said in the intro, ‘Really Miss’ is about Eric’s sister’s home that burnt in the 2018 fires in Malibu. The track gets the album into nostalgia before going to the next track ‘Stillhouse Blues’ that brings us back to Blues with great harmonica playing and singing that reminded me of Howlin Wolf.

‘40 Years’ is probably my favorite track on the album. It is about Eric’s father, and it’s probably the song I can identify with the most as a musician. The way the melody intertwines with the cello is just great, very good work here on both arrangements and composition.

‘Hello My Soul’ is the seventh track on the album has a great melody – not my favorite but does help to present the album and the singer. The lyrics also seem to talk about the singer’s difficulty to find inspiration and how he finally found his soul to create this album.

radio-station-beijing.jpeg

The song ‘All on Death Row’ is another one of my favorites on the album and is about one of Eric’s friend, a bounty hunter. 

I didn’t understand the song’s lyrics at first so I got Eric to explain it to me: “Life on the road as a bounty hunter is not easy, and even though he knows this life will kill him, he still goes on, because that’s all he knows. The lines about cancer are a metaphor, it’s a hard life, but that’s all he knows.”

Check the MV for ‘All on Death Row’ below (VPN off):

The next song ‘Bartender’s guitar’ seems to have something in common with ‘All on Death Row’ as the two songs share a line in the lyrics “It’s a long way home when you’re going downhill,” but the song is darker and deals with loneliness, drinking and losing yourself. 

The track reminds me of the band Moriarty’s track ‘Jimmy,’ check it out if you don’t know it.

With more great cello arrangements, ‘Ugly Dog’ is based on a Jimi Hendrix-like acoustic guitar riff that accelerates and slows down to create a feeling of distorted pain dealing with impossible love – definitely my second favorite on the album.

‘Road Travels on’ is another track about leaving and looking for one’s soul and is supplemented by beautiful background vocals.

Back to blues with ‘Holy Rollin’,’ something closer to Robert Johnson, this song is like being at the crossroad signing your soul away to the devil.

The last track on the album ‘In Me’ is a nice track to end the album, I guess Saint John is also looking upon Eric Allen and his music.

Eric Allen’s self-titled album was recorded in Beijing and is now available on QQ music among other outlets.

This article originally appeared on Beijing Underground and has been republished with the author’s permission.

[Images via Beijing Underground]

New Album Release Beijing blues

more news

Beijing Ducks All-Star Jeremy Lin Announces His Departure

Beijing Ducks All-Star Jeremy Lin Announces His Departure

After a one-season stint in China, the talented baller is looking ahead to a new chapter: Returning stateside and playing in the NBA.

Universal Studios Beijing Set to Open Next Spring

Universal Studios Beijing Set to Open Next Spring

The recent update confirms that the park is still on track for its big debut next May.

DIY Cassette Label Nugget Records Opens New Nightlife Venue in Beijing

DIY Cassette Label Nugget Records Opens New Nightlife Venue in Beijing

The unique record label is breathing life back into Beijing’s music scene with a newly opened music venue and cafe.

Higher Brothers Just Dropped A New Music Video and Album Release Date

...and they're goin' old school with it.

Hoochie Coochie Gentlemen on the Beijing Blues

With a sound rooted in Chicago blues, the self-described Beijing dashu band is winning young hearts bringing their earthy sound across the country.

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

Segarra Art brings art and culture to Sanya's developing international community.

China-Born Director Chloe Zhao Has Historic Outing at BAFTAs

Her latest release, Nomadland, earned her best film and best director.

Is Sanya's Night Market Worth It?

We have the verdict on Sanya's popular night market.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

You Can Now Enter China with a Foreign Vaccine Record

British Airways' Noella Ferns on Unprecedented Year for Airlines

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

You Can Now Enter China with a Foreign Vaccine Record

You Can Now Enter China with a Foreign Vaccine Record

Album Review: Beijing-based Eric Allen's Self-Titled Debut Album

Album Review: Beijing-based Eric Allen's Self-Titled Debut Album

WIN! Take a Chinese Culture Questionnaire and Earn a Free Dinner

WIN! Take a Chinese Culture Questionnaire and Earn a Free Dinner

China's 200 Million Singles are Shaping Businesses Models

China's 200 Million Singles are Shaping Businesses Models

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives