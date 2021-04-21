WIN! Take a Chinese Culture Questionnaire and Earn a Free Dinner

As a bridge to link China to different cultures around the world, That’s has been consistently providing useful information on urban living, and publishing in-depth cultural stories, since 1997.

To provide a better reading experience and introduce local Chinese culture, in cooperation with China International Press, we have prepared an online reader survey to understand more about your reading preferences.

The short survey will be available until the end of April.

WIN!

As an appreciation for your time and support, That’s will pick three lucky winners to receive dining vouchers valued at RMB500 from outstanding restaurants in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. For your chance to win, simply take a screenshot of the finished survey and send it to our WeChat account (ID: thatsmarketing) along with your name, address and phone number.

Click here or scan the QR code below to take the survey:

[Cover image via Pixabay]