  1. home
  2. Articles

Disappearances and Strange Lights in China's Cursed Landscapes – China Untold

By That's, April 20, 2021

0 0

The 16th episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online.

Certain places on this planet seem to have a personality of their own: Landscapes that can instill a sense of sadness, misery, or horror in anyone who visits them. 

There is Nahanni National Park in Canada, a vast and beautiful landscape where early explorers quite literally lost their heads and where strange lights and monsters have been spotted. Ukraine has the abandoned, nuclear-cursed city of Pripyat, and the United States has the settlement of Sleepy Hollow, which has been embedded in modern folklore thanks to the fictional scribblings of writer Washington Irving.

Much like the areas mentioned above, China also has landscapes with mysterious pasts and spine-chilling mythology.

In this episode of the podcast, host Matt Bossons introduces two areas in China – Xinjiang and Guizhou – that have played host to mysterious events and bizarre disappearances.

Download or stream the 16th episode of China Untold on SoundCloud (VPN needed) or at chinauntoldpodcast.com. The episode is also available on iTunes and other popular podcast directories.

For more information on China Untold, visit the podcast’s official website.

The China Untold podcast is a program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

China Untold podcast The Guizhou Incident Guizhou Xinjiang Unexplained Disappearances

more news

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

Get outta town!

EPIC'Store – The Epicurean Deli That Delivers Across China

EPIC'Store – The Epicurean Deli That Delivers Across China

EPIC'Store dedicates itself to the love of great food and wine.

Here's Why Sanya Gets This Day Off While Most of China Doesn't

Here's Why Sanya Gets This Day Off While Most of China Doesn't

The third day of the third month of the lunar calendar is an ethnic minority custom in Sanya with a lover's background.

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

Save the dolphins.

China-Born Director Chloe Zhao Has Historic Outing at BAFTAs

Her latest release, Nomadland, earned her best film and best director.

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

Get outta town!

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

The State of Surfing in Sanya, the Hawaii of China

The southernmost city on the island province of Hainan is more than just glitzy resorts.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

British Airways' Noella Ferns on Unprecedented Year for Airlines

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2021

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2021

Disappearances and Strange Lights in China's Cursed Landscapes – China Untold

Disappearances and Strange Lights in China's Cursed Landscapes – China Untold

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives