Disappearances and Strange Lights in China's Cursed Landscapes – China Untold

Certain places on this planet seem to have a personality of their own: Landscapes that can instill a sense of sadness, misery, or horror in anyone who visits them.

There is Nahanni National Park in Canada, a vast and beautiful landscape where early explorers quite literally lost their heads and where strange lights and monsters have been spotted. Ukraine has the abandoned, nuclear-cursed city of Pripyat, and the United States has the settlement of Sleepy Hollow, which has been embedded in modern folklore thanks to the fictional scribblings of writer Washington Irving.

Much like the areas mentioned above, China also has landscapes with mysterious pasts and spine-chilling mythology.

In this episode of the podcast, host Matt Bossons introduces two areas in China – Xinjiang and Guizhou – that have played host to mysterious events and bizarre disappearances.

