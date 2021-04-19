  1. home
  2. Articles

The Worst Speakeasy in All of China Might Be in Sanya

By Vanessa Jencks, April 19, 2021

0 0

We have been to tucked-away bars in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, but never have we been so disappointed by such a pathetic attempt at a speakeasy establishment as we are by Fishtail in Sanya.

First of all, the hidden door is so incredibly obvious that an absolute buffoon could find the handle upon first look.

Secondly, the stench and look of the place are so closely associated with the fishtail logo that we nearly vomited when the door did open.

There must be some sort of business with the local fishermen to explain such a horrible stench. Or perhaps the owner just has no concept of proper health sanitation. How on Earth did the bar pass Sanya’s impeccable health code inspection?

fishtail-bar3.jpeg

Once we composed ourselves and sat down at one of the only nine seats at the bar, we waited an incredibly long time before a single soul showed up to show us the menu. 

When the bartender did appear, he was so disgruntled that we actually felt guilty for breathing in the bar’s fishy air.

We weren’t pleased with the exorbitant prices for something as homely as nuts, so just imagine the ridiculous prices for the cocktails and martinis. 

We asked for a recommendation, but the bartender just muttered something unintelligible and began shuffling around the bar, having decided our drink for us without our agreement.

fishtail-2.jpeg

We watched him as closely as we could through the dark lighting, half fearing he would spit in our drink as revenge for being present at the bar.  

When he finished the mix and placed it in front of us, we hesitantly took a sip, stood up and left. It was a monstrous cocktail that was a disgrace not only to Sanya but all of China.

We’d strongly recommend seeking out a different bar instead – this quiet and supposedly hidden watering hole has little to nothing going for it.

You will regret the experience as much as we have. We aren’t alone in our experience – most customers on Dianping have left half-star ratings. 

We should have taken note of their complaints.

Fishtail鱼尾

Open Tue-Sun, 8.30pm–3am. Fishtail 鱼尾.

Follow That's Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg

READ MORE: Lose 10-20kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash & Prizes

[All images via Fishtail]

Sanya Speakeasy Bar reviews

more news

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

Join K2Fit for an all inclusive fitness retreat in Sanya for May Holiday.

The State of Surfing in Sanya, the Hawaii of China

The State of Surfing in Sanya, the Hawaii of China

The southernmost city on the island province of Hainan is more than just glitzy resorts.

Is Sanya's Night Market Worth It?

Is Sanya's Night Market Worth It?

We have the verdict on Sanya's popular night market.

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

Medical tourism at its best.

Enjoy the Perfect Tropical Holiday in Sanya With This Amazing Travel Deal

Craving for a getaway to escape the frozen winter? Here is an excellent new travel deal you can book right now.

3 Awesome China Travel Deals

Itching for a weekend getaway? Here are some new China travel deals you can book right now.

16 Must-Visit Destinations in Asia Pacific

We've got something for every kind of traveler.

3 Incredible China Travel Deals You Can Book Right Now

You deserve a break. Treat yourself to a relaxing summer vacay with these new travel deals!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

British Airways' Noella Ferns on Unprecedented Year for Airlines

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2021

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2021

Disappearances and Strange Lights in China's Cursed Landscapes – China Untold

Disappearances and Strange Lights in China's Cursed Landscapes – China Untold

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives