The Worst Speakeasy in All of China Might Be in Sanya

We have been to tucked-away bars in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, but never have we been so disappointed by such a pathetic attempt at a speakeasy establishment as we are by Fishtail in Sanya.



First of all, the hidden door is so incredibly obvious that an absolute buffoon could find the handle upon first look.

Secondly, the stench and look of the place are so closely associated with the fishtail logo that we nearly vomited when the door did open.

There must be some sort of business with the local fishermen to explain such a horrible stench. Or perhaps the owner just has no concept of proper health sanitation. How on Earth did the bar pass Sanya’s impeccable health code inspection?

Once we composed ourselves and sat down at one of the only nine seats at the bar, we waited an incredibly long time before a single soul showed up to show us the menu.

When the bartender did appear, he was so disgruntled that we actually felt guilty for breathing in the bar’s fishy air.



We weren’t pleased with the exorbitant prices for something as homely as nuts, so just imagine the ridiculous prices for the cocktails and martinis.

We asked for a recommendation, but the bartender just muttered something unintelligible and began shuffling around the bar, having decided our drink for us without our agreement.



We watched him as closely as we could through the dark lighting, half fearing he would spit in our drink as revenge for being present at the bar.

When he finished the mix and placed it in front of us, we hesitantly took a sip, stood up and left. It was a monstrous cocktail that was a disgrace not only to Sanya but all of China.



We’d strongly recommend seeking out a different bar instead – this quiet and supposedly hidden watering hole has little to nothing going for it.

You will regret the experience as much as we have. We aren’t alone in our experience – most customers on Dianping have left half-star ratings.

We should have taken note of their complaints.

Fishtail鱼尾



Open Tue-Sun, 8.30pm–3am. Fishtail 鱼尾.

