  1. home
  2. Articles

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

By Sponsored, April 19, 2021

0 0

May 2-4 | Mount Wuyi

556126768.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters.

For More Information Click Here

May 1-5 | Shangri-la and Meili Snow Mountain

1882636882.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Looking for an in-depth exploration of Shangri-la? This five-day tour takes in Songzanlin Monastery, Pudacuo National Park, Dukezong Ancient Town as well as the sacred Meili Snow Mountain. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of this holy place.

For More Information Click Here

May 2-4 | Huangshan & Hot Spring Resort

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China's major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

For More Information Click Here

May 1-8 | 8-Day Northwest China Adventure

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

May 2-4 | Qiyun Mountain

1497334998.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Qiyun Mountain, meaning ‘as high as the clouds,’ is one of the four sacred mountains of Taoism. Located in Anhui province, enjoy the beautiful surroundings, breathtaking scenery and embrace the wonders of sacred Taoist culture. Don’t miss this all-inclusive trip to a truly outstanding area of natural beauty.

For More Information Click Here

May 1-6 | Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang

1223380499.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Xihe Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China. This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huang River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogo Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.

For More Information Click Here

May 2-4 | Stone Cat Mountain Hike

2011174615.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Stone Cat Mountain in Zhejiang province is a mini Huangshan, full of rocks and rugged scenes. Hike amongst natural azalea, flowing water, green trees, white clouds and other beautiful elements.

For More Information Click Here

May 1-3 | Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Tours

The endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

May 1-4 | Guizhou Nature and Culture

1565299001.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. On this legendary land, you meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

April 30-May 3 | Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya

sanya-k2fit-beach-yoga-fitness-retreat4.jpeg
Image via K2Fit

Take care of your mind, body and soul with the compassionate team at K2Fit through their all-inclusive wellness retreat. They’re hosting this small, intimate four-day retreat at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, a 5-star location in Haitang Bay, Sanya. The package has 15 classes, including yoga, fitness, boot camp and AquaFit in a private pool. Three coaches are available to you throughout this getaway.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]

Travel

more news

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Rules introduced in January regarding travel to and from Beijing are set to be scrapped as of midnight on March 16.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

This is seen as a step towards jumpstarting Macao’s tourism and gambling sectors as Guangdong accounts for 46% of Macao’s visitors.

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: Pandas Debut in Washington DC Zoo

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

200 Million Trips Expected for May Holiday This Year

200 Million Trips Expected for May Holiday This Year

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives