10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

May 2-4 | Mount Wuyi
Image via Dragon Adventures
This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters.
May 1-5 | Shangri-la and Meili Snow Mountain
Image courtesy of Joy Tours
Looking for an in-depth exploration of Shangri-la? This five-day tour takes in Songzanlin Monastery, Pudacuo National Park, Dukezong Ancient Town as well as the sacred Meili Snow Mountain. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of this holy place.
May 2-4 | Huangshan & Hot Spring Resort
Image via Dragon Adventures
Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China's major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.
May 1-8 | 8-Day Northwest China Adventure
Image courtesy of Joy Tours
This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.
May 2-4 | Qiyun Mountain
Image via Dragon Adventures
Qiyun Mountain, meaning ‘as high as the clouds,’ is one of the four sacred mountains of Taoism. Located in Anhui province, enjoy the beautiful surroundings, breathtaking scenery and embrace the wonders of sacred Taoist culture. Don’t miss this all-inclusive trip to a truly outstanding area of natural beauty.
May 1-6 | Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang
Image courtesy of Joy Tours
The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Xihe Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China. This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huang River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogo Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.
May 2-4 | Stone Cat Mountain Hike
Image via Dragon Adventures
Stone Cat Mountain in Zhejiang province is a mini Huangshan, full of rocks and rugged scenes. Hike amongst natural azalea, flowing water, green trees, white clouds and other beautiful elements.
May 1-3 | Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland
Image courtesy of Joy Tours
The endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.
May 1-4 | Guizhou Nature and Culture
Image courtesy of Joy Tours
Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. On this legendary land, you meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.
April 30-May 3 | Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya
Image via K2Fit
Take care of your mind, body and soul with the compassionate team at K2Fit through their all-inclusive wellness retreat. They’re hosting this small, intimate four-day retreat at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, a 5-star location in Haitang Bay, Sanya. The package has 15 classes, including yoga, fitness, boot camp and AquaFit in a private pool. Three coaches are available to you throughout this getaway.
