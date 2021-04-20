Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2021

Wellington College International Shanghai Celebrates Diversity

Wellington College International Shanghai celebrated the diversity of its community with its annual International Food Festival. Pupils, parents and teachers kicked off the day’s events with a parade featuring flags of the more than 45 nations and territories represented at Wellington. The school’s community then came together to share their countries’ many different cuisines.

Oliver! A Spectacular Performance



After many months of hard work, NAIS Pudong was treated to three nights of music, dance and drama. It was incredibly impressive to enjoy this level of performance, entirely managed by a cast and crew of students. The production is a testament not only to NAIS Pudong students’ abilities, but also how their skills are cultivated and made visible by their educational approach.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Celebrates IGCSE High Achievement Award

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi has been invited to attend the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in recognition of Year 11 student Jemima, who received the High Achievement Award for IGCSE Mandarin Chinese as a Foreign Language. Jemima received the highest marks in Mainland China for this subject and is the sole recipient of the award across China. Congratulations!

Harrow Has Talent!

Harrow Shanghai recently enjoyed a thorough celebration of the musical talents of its students. These were mostly solo performances involving a wide range of instruments, from piano to violin, singing, drums, guzheng and much more. In the evening, they had the Upper School Interhouse Music Competition Finalists' concert, which involved the top nine performers from the audition round and exhibited a wide range of different musical styles and instruments.

When Students Become the Coaches: Dulwich Pudong Sports Education in Action

Dulwich Pudong Senior School students just wrapped up their Sports Education Program where students not only play the sports but also take the lead in running every aspect of the teams. This innovative program teaches students valuable lessons about: taking responsibility, being accountable to peers, developing team spirit and exploring leadership. This is another example of the pioneering education which happens at Dulwich.

Fly High with the New IBCP Aeronautics Program at WISS

WISS gives you the opportunity to develop your interest in aviation, air traffic control, aeronautical science, engineering, physics, military or civilian aviation fields by studying the newest IBCP Pathway. The aeronautics pathway is a high-level educational program offered in collaboration with one of the most highly regarded universities dedicated to the field of aeronautics – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Currently, WISS offers the IB Career-related Program in four different pathways: Aeronautics, Art & Design, Business & Sustainability and Sports.

