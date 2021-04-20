  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2021

By That's Shanghai, April 20, 2021

0 0

Wellington College International Shanghai Celebrates Diversity

IFF_N187.jpg

Wellington College International Shanghai celebrated the diversity of its community with its annual International Food Festival. Pupils, parents and teachers kicked off the day’s events with a parade featuring flags of the more than 45 nations and territories represented at Wellington. The school’s community then came together to share their countries’ many different cuisines.

Oliver! A Spectacular Performance

NAIS-Pudong.JPG

After many months of hard work, NAIS Pudong was treated to three nights of music, dance and drama. It was incredibly impressive to enjoy this level of performance, entirely managed by a cast and crew of students. The production is a testament not only to NAIS Pudong students’ abilities, but also how their skills are cultivated and made visible by their educational approach.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Celebrates IGCSE High Achievement Award

Dulwich-College-Shanghai-Puxi.jpeg

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi has been invited to attend the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in recognition of Year 11 student Jemima, who received the High Achievement Award for IGCSE Mandarin Chinese as a Foreign Language. Jemima received the highest marks in Mainland China for this subject and is the sole recipient of the award across China. Congratulations!

Harrow Has Talent!

Harrow.jpg

Harrow Shanghai recently enjoyed a thorough celebration of the musical talents of its students. These were mostly solo performances involving a wide range of instruments, from piano to violin, singing, drums, guzheng and much more. In the evening, they had the Upper School Interhouse Music Competition Finalists' concert, which involved the top nine performers from the audition round and exhibited a wide range of different musical styles and instruments.

When Students Become the Coaches: Dulwich Pudong Sports Education in Action

Dulwich-Pudong.jpg

Dulwich Pudong Senior School students just wrapped up their Sports Education Program where students not only play the sports but also take the lead in running every aspect of the teams. This innovative program teaches students valuable lessons about: taking responsibility, being accountable to peers, developing team spirit and exploring leadership. This is another example of the pioneering education which happens at Dulwich.

Fly High with the New IBCP Aeronautics Program at WISS

Aeronautics-1-.JPG

WISS gives you the opportunity to develop your interest in aviation, air traffic control, aeronautical science, engineering, physics, military or civilian aviation fields by studying the newest IBCP Pathway. The aeronautics pathway is a high-level educational program offered in collaboration with one of the most highly regarded universities dedicated to the field of aeronautics – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.  Currently, WISS offers the IB Career-related Program in four different pathways: Aeronautics, Art & Design, Business & Sustainability and Sports.

READ MORE: We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Education Clients

For School News submissions or any other inquiries, please contact Christy Cai on christycai@thatsmags.com or +86 186 2035 6823 and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

Shanghai School News International Schools Schools education

more news

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

The woman was seen shouting and throwing umbrellas at surrounding security guards, a real power move by our assessment.

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

Everyone needs a place to blow off some steam, right?

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

A guide of what to expect when receiving your COVID-19 vaccine in Shanghai

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

PHOTOS: The Langham, Shanghai X Charlotta Gandolfo Fashion Show

Shanghai-born label making major waves.

This Day in History: Lu Yongxiang – Shanghai's Forgotten Warlord

The decade after the fall of the Qing Dynasty was the age of warlordism.

Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

British Airways' Noella Ferns on Unprecedented Year for Airlines

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2021

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2021

Disappearances and Strange Lights in China's Cursed Landscapes – China Untold

Disappearances and Strange Lights in China's Cursed Landscapes – China Untold

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives