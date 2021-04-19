  1. home
  2. Articles

200 Million Trips Expected for May Holiday This Year

By Rakini Bergundy, April 19, 2021

0 0

Can you believe next weekend is already May? 

The first weekend of May will be a five-day public holiday and 200 million trips are expected. 

According to Ctrip, 200 million people have already booked domestic trips, with Shanghai, Beijing and Sanya as the top three travel destinations. 

The latter are Guangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an, Xiamen, Hangzhou and Shenzhen.

Surprisingly, this figure is even higher than pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, 195 million domestic trips were made, which was 40% more than in 2020. 

Last year saw 115 million domestic trips – beating out the initial forecast of 80 million trips.

Screen-Shot-2021-04-19-at-12.46.24-PM.png
Chart via Dao Insights

Car rentals as you can see from the chart above have risen 126% during the same period compared to 2019. Ninety-percent of these bookings are interprovincial and Sanya, Chengdu and Haikou rank as the top three most popular car rental destinations. 

Data also shows that Atlantis Sanya, Moganshan Kaiyuan Senbo Holiday Park and Taihu Longemont Animal Paradise are among the top 10 most popular hotels for Labor Day.

Remember that you’ll most likely be working on Sunday, April 25 and Saturday, May 8 in order to ‘makeup’ for the holiday.

READ MORE: 8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Travel May Day Holiday Holidays

more news

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

Get outta town!

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

Get outta town!

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

Get outta town!

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Rules introduced in January regarding travel to and from Beijing are set to be scrapped as of midnight on March 16.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: Pandas Debut in Washington DC Zoo

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

200 Million Trips Expected for May Holiday This Year

200 Million Trips Expected for May Holiday This Year

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives