200 Million Trips Expected for May Holiday This Year

Can you believe next weekend is already May?

The first weekend of May will be a five-day public holiday and 200 million trips are expected.

According to Ctrip, 200 million people have already booked domestic trips, with Shanghai, Beijing and Sanya as the top three travel destinations.

The latter are Guangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an, Xiamen, Hangzhou and Shenzhen.

Surprisingly, this figure is even higher than pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, 195 million domestic trips were made, which was 40% more than in 2020.

Last year saw 115 million domestic trips – beating out the initial forecast of 80 million trips.



Chart via Dao Insights

Car rentals as you can see from the chart above have risen 126% during the same period compared to 2019. Ninety-percent of these bookings are interprovincial and Sanya, Chengdu and Haikou rank as the top three most popular car rental destinations.

Data also shows that Atlantis Sanya, Moganshan Kaiyuan Senbo Holiday Park and Taihu Longemont Animal Paradise are among the top 10 most popular hotels for Labor Day.

Remember that you’ll most likely be working on Sunday, April 25 and Saturday, May 8 in order to ‘makeup’ for the holiday.

[Cover image via Unsplash]