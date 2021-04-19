  1. home
WATCH: Fire in Beijing's 798 Art District Draws Onlookers

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 19, 2021

A fire was reported at around 5pm on Sunday, April 18 in Beijing’s 798 Art District

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the first and second floors of building E1 of the district as fire engines showed up to tackle the blaze. 

The fire drew crowds of onlookers, many of whom captured photos and videos on mobile devices.

Watch crowds gather in front of the fire (VPN off): 

By 7pm, the fire had been extinguished and the area cordoned off. The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of press time. 

A former industrial area, Dashanzi 798 Art District is now home to art studios, galleries as well as trendy eateries and cafes.

[Cover image via @北京在你身边/Weibo]

