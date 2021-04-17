  1. home
  2. Articles

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

By Vanessa Jencks, April 17, 2021

0 0

Take care of your mind, body, and soul with the compassionate team at K2Fit through their all-inclusive wellness retreat.

sanya-k2fit-beach-yoga-fitness-retreat3.jpeg

They’re hosting this small, intimate four-day retreat at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, a 5 star location in Haitang Bay, Sanya. The package includes 15 classes and 3 coaches available to you throughout this getaway.

sanya-k2fit-beach-yoga-fitness-retreat4.jpeg

Founder Kara Wutzke has been a coach for over 20 years, helping over 6,000 people lose over 31,000 kilograms.

She is the type of trainer who connects with you on a personal level. Take a look at her Instagram page and you’ll see the person she is, her hopes and dreams and even her hurts expressed at a deeply human level.

sanya-k2fit-beach-yoga-fitness-retreat12.jpeg

When you join her at her retreats this authentic version of herself is what she brings to you. Out of a heart of joyful motivation, her team intends to see you relax, release, and unwind in Sanya.

The 15 classes include yoga, fitness, bootcamp, and AquaFit in a private pool. You can choose one class a day or take part in all 15 classes. You’ll also have downtime to relax and two days left in the May Holiday if you’d like to explore Sanya after the retreat ends on May 3.

sanya-k2fit-beach-yoga-fitness-retreat13-extra-small.jpg

You’ll need to bring your ID, beach gear and a yoga mat. 

sanya-k2fit-beach-yoga-fitness-retreat6.jpeg

There are limited spots available and the deadline to register is April 20. Your spot is reserved upon payment with no refund. Personal, individualized training is available upon request but not included in the cost of retreat. Sign up here.

sanya-k2fit-beach-yoga-fitness-retreat5.jpeg

[Images via K2Fit]

Follow That's Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg


more news

The State of Surfing in Sanya, the Hawaii of China

The State of Surfing in Sanya, the Hawaii of China

The southernmost city on the island province of Hainan is more than just glitzy resorts.

Is Sanya's Night Market Worth It?

Is Sanya's Night Market Worth It?

We have the verdict on Sanya's popular night market.

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

Medical tourism at its best.

Spotlight: Belle Zhang, Founder of The Megaformer Lab

A high-intensity, low-impact workout loved by Hollywood celebs.

nudepeche: Activewear Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Each piece prevents up to 25 water bottles from ending up in landfills.

Race to the Finish: Shanghai Athletes' Insane Running Challenge

A group of friends and fitness fanatics created a running challenge that increased by 10 kilometers every month.

Reset for the Fall: It's Never Too Late to Go After Your Goals

Stop, reevaluate, reset and get after the change you want to be.

Beijing Gyms Close (Again) Amid Fears of COVID-19 Second Wave

Back to the home workout plan.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

How a China-based Arts Collective is Growing Around the Globe

New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

Why This Ethnic Minority in China Celebrates Water-Splashing Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

Lose 10-20 kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash and Prizes

Lose 10-20 kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash and Prizes

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives