May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

Take care of your mind, body, and soul with the compassionate team at K2Fit through their all-inclusive wellness retreat.



They’re hosting this small, intimate four-day retreat at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, a 5 star location in Haitang Bay, Sanya. The package includes 15 classes and 3 coaches available to you throughout this getaway.



Founder Kara Wutzke has been a coach for over 20 years, helping over 6,000 people lose over 31,000 kilograms.

She is the type of trainer who connects with you on a personal level. Take a look at her Instagram page and you’ll see the person she is, her hopes and dreams and even her hurts expressed at a deeply human level.



When you join her at her retreats this authentic version of herself is what she brings to you. Out of a heart of joyful motivation, her team intends to see you relax, release, and unwind in Sanya.



The 15 classes include yoga, fitness, bootcamp, and AquaFit in a private pool. You can choose one class a day or take part in all 15 classes. You’ll also have downtime to relax and two days left in the May Holiday if you’d like to explore Sanya after the retreat ends on May 3.



You’ll need to bring your ID, beach gear and a yoga mat.

There are limited spots available and the deadline to register is April 20. Your spot is reserved upon payment with no refund. Personal, individualized training is available upon request but not included in the cost of retreat. Sign up here.



[Images via K2Fit]

