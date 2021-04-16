  1. home
  2. Articles

Sandstorm Returns to Beijing… Along With 'Muddy Rain'

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 16, 2021

0 0

The sandstorm which hit Beijing on March 15 was the worst in ten years and had many netizens comparing it to an apocalyptic movie scene. 

And on April 15, the ominous Beijing sandstorm returned. The superstitious amongst us may draw a link between sandstorms and the number 15.

READ MORE: Beijing or Bladerunner? China's Sandstorm as Seen By Netizens

Fortunately, this storm did not last as long as the one in March. Yet, the addition of ‘muddy rain,’ thunder and lightning made it somewhat more complicated.

Once again, the culprit was a strong northerly wind blowing sand across Inner Mongolia and towards Beijing and surrounding provinces and cities. 

By around 4pm, the dark yellowy haze people know all too well from the previous sandstorm had returned to the capital, along with heavy winds and a bout of muddy rain.

Districts including Yanqing, Changping, Mentougou, Haidian, Shijingshan, Fengtai, Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang and Tongzhou all reported levels of AQI over 200, i.e. unhealthy air. Readings showed particularly high levels of larger PM10 particles. 

The resulting layers of dirt found on windows, bike seats, cars and any other surface exposed to the storm led, perhaps predictably, to a reaction from the Chinese internet.

One Weibo user posted a picture of their dirt-ridden car saying that they had just washed it. 

Beijing-Sandstorm.jpeg
Image via @等等等橙/Weibo

Another shared a photo of their e-bike seat and said they felt it had “a new skin.”

Beijing-Sandstorm.jpeg
Image via @刘庆蕊/Weibo

Others in Beijing said that they would take the subway rather than ride their dirty motorbike. 

motorbike-beijing.jpgImage via @大于65kg/Weibo

A headline in Beijing Daily on April 16 read ‘After the ‘Muddy Rain,’ Yesterday Evening and This Morning Sees Long Queues at Car Washes!’ 

The article reported on a car wash in Xicheng district where ten employees worked for five hours non-stop yesterday evening.

Although the storm has disappeared, AQI in Beijing remains at unhealthy levels as of press time. Wearing a KN95 mask is probably still a good idea.  

[Cover image via @环球网/Weibo]

Beijing Extreme Weather

more news

Shared Bikes in Beijing Used 690 Million Times in 2020

Shared Bikes in Beijing Used 690 Million Times in 2020

The capital’s transport department wants to limit the number of shared bikes in the city center to 800,000 in 2021.

Is Riding the Beijing Subway About to Get More Expensive?

Is Riding the Beijing Subway About to Get More Expensive?

'Peak hours ticket prices' may soon be trialed in Beijing. However, regular commuters are not expected to be affected.

Foreigners in Beijing to Be Offered Chinese Vaccine

Foreigners in Beijing to Be Offered Chinese Vaccine

Foreigners living in the Chinese capital may register for a China-produced vaccine.

Processing Beijing Work and Residence Permits May Soon Be Easier

A new one-stop service center in the Beijing CBD allows for the work and residence permits to be processed in one place.

Meet the Man Who Created 'Beijing Monopoly'

Ian Steele is the founder of Custom Beijing, a creative project which features customized maps, board games and more.

Beijing or Bladerunner? China's Sandstorm as Seen By Netizens

As the worst sandstorm in 10 years swept across the capital, netizens posted their best snaps of the apocalyptic scenes.

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

A yellow alert was issued by the CMA, which said the sandstorm spread from Inner Mongolia into Beijing.

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Rules introduced in January regarding travel to and from Beijing are set to be scrapped as of midnight on March 16.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

How a China-based Arts Collective is Growing Around the Globe

New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

Why This Ethnic Minority in China Celebrates Water-Splashing Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

Lose 10-20 kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash and Prizes

Lose 10-20 kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash and Prizes

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives