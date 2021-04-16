  1. home
Covet: Un Garcon Charmant

By That's Shenzhen, April 16, 2021

Surprise! Luhan, an ex-member of K-pop group EXO, is one of the founders behind streetwear brand Un Garcon Charmant (UGC). He’s kept his association with UGC under wraps for four years now, until an interview with i-D magazine in March. On UGC’s website, the About Us page states, “U.G.C was founded by a bunch of trend setters, internet addicts and senior gamers from the Data World.”

Fans applauded Luhan’s desire to let the brand organically grow during its initial years. Luhan has nearly 63 million followers on Weibo, while UGC’s Weibo has around 53,000 and Instagram, 10,900 followers. 

You can snag one of UCG’s signature velvet tracksuits starting from RMB1,286. 

[Cover image via Un Garcon Charmant]

