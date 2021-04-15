  1. home
Deals, Giveaways, Gifts, Oh My! That's Sanya Insiders Group

By That's Sanya, April 15, 2021

Would you like to be the very first to hear about Sanya giveaways, deals and events before the rest of our readers get their greedy paws on the chance?

Join the That’s Sanya Insiders WeChat group by scanning the QR code below. If it’s filled up by the time you get to this post, send our official WeChat Account (Search for SanyaPlus) a message with your WeChat ID to add you to the group.



thats-sanya-insiders-group-qr-code.jpeg

In addition to these delicious little perks, when we need quotes or story ideas, we’ll be sure to source here first. We want to show our most loyal fans the luscious love they deserve!

With love, from Sanya,

That’s Sanya

[Images via Vanessa Jencks/That’s Sanya]

5 Unbeatable Spring Festival Staycation Deals

Take a holiday in Shanghai.

13 Totally Wacky Taobao Gifts for Christmas 2020

Show your friends and family how much you care this holiday season by getting them a gift that arguably shouldn’t exist.

Win Gifts for Clearing Your Plate with This WeChat Mini Program

Win Gifts for Clearing Your Plate with This WeChat Mini Program

An app that rewards users for empty plates is gaining in popularity with the ongoing campaign to tackle China's food waste problem.

11 Mother's Day Gifts to Show Your Love

With Mother’s Day upon us, we’ve rounded up some great gift ideas for all the hardworking supermoms out there.

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

Everyone needs a place to blow off some steam, right?

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

Join K2Fit for an all inclusive fitness retreat in Sanya for May Holiday.

Sandstorm Returns to Beijing… Along With 'Muddy Rain'

On April 15, the ominous Beijing sandstorm returned along with some 'muddy rain.'

Covet: Un Garcon Charmant

Who's behind the streetwear brand?

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

How a China-based Arts Collective is Growing Around the Globe

New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

Why This Ethnic Minority in China Celebrates Water-Splashing Festival

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

Lose 10-20 kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash and Prizes

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

