  1. home
  2. Articles

Shared Bikes in Beijing Used 690 Million Times in 2020

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 14, 2021

0 1

Shared bikes were used 690 million times in Beijing during 2020. 

The figures emerge as the capital’s transport department seeks to limit the number of shared bikes in the city center to 800,000 in 2021, according to an April 13 press release. The city center includes Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai and Shijingshan districts. 

The 800,000 bikes are shared (no pun intended) between the three main bike-sharing companies which operate in Beijing; Meituan – 400,000; Hellobike – 210,000; Qingju – 190,000. 

READ MORE: 3 Shared Bike Brands Still Rolling in China

The daily average number of bike-share trips in Beijing in 2020 was approximately 1.89 million, an increase of 13.4% compared with 2019. September 25, 2020, saw a record number of bike-share trips in one day with 4.35 million trips in the capital. 

The department of transport is encouraging bike-share companies to provide more bikes outside of Beijing city center in suburban areas such as Tongzhou and Changping districts. 

Although bike-shares offer a convenient, inexpensive and environmentally-friendly way to get around, they have not been without their problems. An oversupply of bikes has led to pile-ups in some areas in what many describe as ‘bike graveyards.’ Beijing has not been immune from such problems. In 2017, it was reported that in many places, piles of bikes blocked roads, particularly in the narrow hutong streets. 

READ MORE: Massive Amounts of Shared Bikes Clog Hutong Alleyways in Beijing

In recent years, Beijing has introduced designated areas where shared bikes should be parked. Failure to comply can result in fines for users. The latest figures claim that in the city center, as well as in the districts of Changping, Daxing, Tongzhou and the Economic-Technological Development Area, there are a total of 772 ‘E-Cage Zones’ where bikes can be parked. 

The popularity of shared bikes is likely to only increase across the Middle Kingdom. But it’s clear that with increased popularity, there will also be a need to update relevant rules and regulations.  

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Beijing Bike Share

more news

Sandstorm Returns to Beijing… Along With 'Muddy Rain'

Sandstorm Returns to Beijing… Along With 'Muddy Rain'

On April 15, the ominous Beijing sandstorm returned along with some 'muddy rain.'

3 Sanya Expats Share Their Experiences Stuck Out Of China

3 Sanya Expats Share Their Experiences Stuck Out Of China

Sanya Community Members Share How They are coping with being abroad.

Is Riding the Beijing Subway About to Get More Expensive?

Is Riding the Beijing Subway About to Get More Expensive?

'Peak hours ticket prices' may soon be trialed in Beijing. However, regular commuters are not expected to be affected.

Foreigners in Beijing to Be Offered Chinese Vaccine

Foreigners living in the Chinese capital may register for a China-produced vaccine.

Processing Beijing Work and Residence Permits May Soon Be Easier

A new one-stop service center in the Beijing CBD allows for the work and residence permits to be processed in one place.

Meet the Man Who Created 'Beijing Monopoly'

Ian Steele is the founder of Custom Beijing, a creative project which features customized maps, board games and more.

Beijing or Bladerunner? China's Sandstorm as Seen By Netizens

As the worst sandstorm in 10 years swept across the capital, netizens posted their best snaps of the apocalyptic scenes.

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

A yellow alert was issued by the CMA, which said the sandstorm spread from Inner Mongolia into Beijing.

1 User Comments

Add your Comment
    More Comments

    trending

    This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

    How a China-based Arts Collective is Growing Around the Globe

    New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

    WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

    Why This Ethnic Minority in China Celebrates Water-Splashing Festival

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In Case You Missed It…

    Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

    Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

    May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

    May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

    Lose 10-20 kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash and Prizes

    Lose 10-20 kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash and Prizes

    This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

    This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

    The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

    The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

    We're on WeChat!

    Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

    7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

    Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

    Subscribe

    Download previous issues

    Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

    Visit the archives