Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

By That's, April 21, 2021

Everyone needs a place to blow off some steam, right? 

In Chinese schools, students constantly face stress in their pursuit of academic achievement and can struggle the find the right outlets to vent.

A middle school in Xi’an recently opened its ‘mood drain room’ – a place for students to lift their spirits (despite the room name in English!). Some of the activities include doodling, boxing and shouting out loud, among others. 

mood-drain.pnghanging-out.jpgScreengrabs via Weibo

Global Times reports that the school is also providing courses to help students’ mental health development – something that needs to be further addressed. 

While the concept has become a hot topic, some netizens pointed out that venting rooms are not new. Others added that schools should make sure the rooms are used for their intended purpose. 

“I’m intrigued and wish my school had such a room. But, I would feel a little bit shy going there to shout out loud by myself. I'd prefer it if the room held different theme activities every week,” a Chinese middle school student told Global Times

While venting rooms sound good in nature, it’ll be up to schools to make sure they’re appropriately used.

[Cover image: screengrab via Weibo]

