  1. home
  2. Articles

China-Born Director Chloe Zhao Has Historic Outing at BAFTAs

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 12, 2021

0 0

China-born director Chloe Zhao had a successful outing at the British Association for Film and Television Arts awards ceremony (BAFTAs), which took place on April 10 and 11. 

Her latest release, Nomadland, earned her best film and best director.

The movie previously won her best director at both the Golden Globe Awards and the Directors Guild of America Awards earlier this year. 

The movie is set in the US following the Great Recession. A woman in her 60s, who loses everything, decides to go on a journey through the American Midwest, living day-by-day in the van she drives. 

When asked by Interview magazine about why someone born in Beijing and educated in London and New York would be so fascinated by the middle of America, Zhao replied that while studying at New York University in her 20s, she would often feel lost. 

She went on to say that “historically when you feel lost, you go west.” And that was exactly what she did. 

Having previously attended boarding school in the UK at the age of 15, Zhao is now based permanently in the US. Her BAFTA speech included a hat-tip to her educational background, saying, “I think I just made my teacher at Brighton College very proud.”

Zhao is only the second woman – but the first woman of color – to win best director in 53 years of BAFTA history. And at just 39 years of age, she likely still has a long career ahead of her. 

[Cover image via @TheFilmUpdates/Twitter]

movies Awards

more news

10 Chinese Movies You Should Watch at Least Once

10 Chinese Movies You Should Watch at Least Once

Skip firing up the ol' VPN and step up your Chinese film repertoire.

You Can Now Go to the Movies in Beijing, But It's Complicated

You Can Now Go to the Movies in Beijing, But It's Complicated

Beijing movie theaters partially reopened on Friday July 24.

15 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in January 2020

15 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in January 2020

Get ready for a number of huge movie releases, just in time for Chinese New Year.

13 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in December 2019

The final installment in the Star Wars sequel series is hitting our screens this month.

18 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in November 2019

'The Farewell' is finally hitting Chinese cinemas after months of hype.

13 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in October 2019

Get hyped for Halloween with a pair of scary movies, plus the long-waited arrival of an Oscar contender.

14 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in September 2019

A handful of mountain films, but not a lot of foreign films hitting the silver screen this month.

15 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in August 2019

Clint Eastwood makes a star turn as an 80-year-old drug smuggler this month.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

How a China-based Arts Collective is Growing Around the Globe

Chinese Proficiency Tests are About to Get Harder

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

China-Born Director Chloe Zhao Has Historic Outing at BAFTAs

China-Born Director Chloe Zhao Has Historic Outing at BAFTAs

Chinese Internet Reacts to Alibaba's Record ¥18 Billion Fine

Chinese Internet Reacts to Alibaba's Record ¥18 Billion Fine

Why This Ethnic Minority in China Celebrates Water-Splashing Festival

Why This Ethnic Minority in China Celebrates Water-Splashing Festival

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives