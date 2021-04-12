  1. home
  2. Articles

Why This Ethnic Minority in China Celebrates Water-Splashing Festival

By Ryan Gandolfo, April 12, 2021

0 0

The Explainer is where we explain an aspect of Chinese life. Simple. So now you know.

The Dai ethnic minority in southwestern Yunnan province sure do know how to have a good time.

While Chinese New Year is welcomed near the end of winter with a barrage of deafening firecrackers, the Dai ethnic people of the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture celebrate their New Year in the springtime with an epic water bonanza.

yunnan.jpg
Xishuangbanna is at the southern tip of Yunnan and borders Myanmar and Laos. Map via China Highlights

The annual three-day public holiday, referred to as Water Splashing Festival (Po Shui Jie, 泼水节), runs from April 13 to 15 and celebrates the birthday of Buddha (Siddhartha Gautama). The festival is very similar to Songkran, Thailand’s water festival, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19. 

In Xishuangbanna, the Water Splashing Festival will be moved ‘online,’ according to an announcement by the festival organizers. New COVID-19 cases that recently emerged in Yunnan near its border with Myanmar are likely a factor in the change of plans.

Songkran-Thailand.jpeg
Songkran in Thailand. Image via Wikimedia

water-wedding.jpg
Wedding photos (for good luck) in Xishuangbanna. Screengrabs via Weibo

Once a religious tradition in Indian Brahmanism, the festival was absorbed by Buddhism and made its way from Burma to Yunnan’s Dai region. 

The fascinating origin story of the Water Splashing Festival involves the decapitation of a demon king by seven badass women.

As the legend goes, Xishuangbanna was once home to a demon king who took seven young women as wives against their will. The women eventually rebelled and killed the demon king – freeing the area of the menacing figure.

However, after slaying the demon king, its head continued to roll and cause a fire in its path. The fire could only be put out by the women holding the demon head in their arms, so they would take turns holding it once a year. 

As a sign of gratitude, the locals would splash water on each woman after holding the head to wash away the evil spirits. Eventually, the demon head turned to ash, yet the water splashing lived on in local customs.

This important festival for the Dai people mainly takes place on the banks of the Lancang River (also known as the Mekong River), where a massive outdoor market is set up. Various activities such as dragon boat racing, floating lanterns, parades and fairs take place throughout the festival.  

Locals put on their best outfits, gather with their families and visit nearby temples and monasteries to wash the statues of Buddha with water.

In the past, the water would then be collected and poured on family members to symbolize the cleansing of the previous year and a bid for good luck in the new year, as cited by BBC. 

But nowadays, the third day of the festival turns into quite a water party, with people throwing water onto each other as a sign of good luck – the wetter, the luckier. 

Check out the splash attack in the video below (VPN off):

The ethnic festival has also caught on with tourists in China and abroad (pre-pandemic, of course). While there’s undeniably a sense of commercialization with the festival, it still presents travelers an opportunity to interact with the friendly and laid-back Dai people and learn a bit about their culture.

Click here for more Explainer.

[Cover image via 三色人/Wikimedia]

Explainer Yunnan ethnic minorities festival Water Splashing Festival

more news

Explainer: Why People Cut Their Hair on Longtaitou Festival

Explainer: Why People Cut Their Hair on Longtaitou Festival

It was a tradition in the past for folks to lineup outside barbershops on Longtaitou Festival, waiting for their first haircut of the New Year.

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

We take a look at the origins and customs of China's 'sanba,' aka International Women's Day.

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

What China's Lantern Festival is all about.

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Year of the Ox

Chinese New Year 2021 marks the beginning of the Year of the Ox.

Your Day-by-Day Guide to the Spring Festival Calendar

Do you know the meaning of each day during Chinese New Year?

Find Out Beijing Residents' Plans For Spring Festival

That’s Beijing spoke to some of the city's residents about what they plan to do over Chinese New Year.

Explainer: Why Beijing Gets Central Heating Yet the South is Left in the Cold

When the ancient Huai River-Qin Mountains Line and the days of central planning combine...

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

’Tis the season for pollution and facemasks.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

How a China-based Arts Collective is Growing Around the Globe

Chinese Proficiency Tests are About to Get Harder

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

China-Born Director Chloe Zhao Has Historic Outing at BAFTAs

China-Born Director Chloe Zhao Has Historic Outing at BAFTAs

Chinese Internet Reacts to Alibaba's Record ¥18 Billion Fine

Chinese Internet Reacts to Alibaba's Record ¥18 Billion Fine

Why This Ethnic Minority in China Celebrates Water-Splashing Festival

Why This Ethnic Minority in China Celebrates Water-Splashing Festival

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives