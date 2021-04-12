  1. home
8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

By Sponsored, April 12, 2021

May 1-4 | Zhangjiajie

1849689679.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

You may have seen a lot of beautiful scenery on this planet, but Zhangjiajie will definitely take your breath away. It’s one of the great places to admire nature in China and has a different charm in every season. The amazing Avatar Mountain, serene valley, unusual rock formations, impressive glass bridge and grand canyon will leave you speechless. This place is certainly worth your time and effort, and this tour will take you to explore all that it has to offer.

May 1-5 | Sunny Sanya

685386772.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Sanya is a bright pearl in the South China Sea. The charm of the blue ocean, the beautiful white beaches, the bright sunshine, the dense rainforest and the delicious seafood make for a paradise vacation. Snorkel off remote islands, visit a forest park and live it up on a yacht party – all this and more will be on your itinerary.

May 1-5 | Scenic Guilin

556201525.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

May 1-5 | Shangri-la and Meili Snow Mountain

1882636882.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Looking for an in-depth exploration of Shangri-la? This five-day tour takes in Songzanlin Monastery, Pudacuo National Park, Dukezong Ancient Town as well as the sacred Meili Snow Mountain. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of this holy place.

May 1-8 | 8-Day Northwest China Adventure

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

May 2-4 | Stone Cat Mountain Hike

2011174615.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Stone Cat Mountain in Zhejiang province is a mini Huangshan, full of rocks and rugged scenes. Hike amongst natural azalea, flowing water, green trees, white clouds and other beautiful elements.

May 2-5 | Fuzhou & Pingtan Island

1179982457.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian province, rarely features on travel itineraries, and therein lies its charm; it offers a unique glimpse into a more authentic China, off the beaten tourist track. A gem for explorers, cultural enthusiasts and foodies, Fuzhou locals embody the southern Chinese mentality of openness and friendliness. Known as the ‘Museum of Marine Erosion Landforms,’ Pingtan Island is located off the southeast coast of China. Erosion by wind and water has formed various kinds of rock formations.

May 3-5 | Gouqi Island

1842002623.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Watch the sun set over an abandoned village and it rise over mountains; chill on the beautiful beach and have a bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners. Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

[Cover image via thMart]

