Here's How Foreigners Can Book Their COVID Vaccine in Guangdong

By That's Guangzhou, April 9, 2021

God news Guangdong expats: foreign nationals in the province will be able to apply for the domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine starting April 12, GRT Radio reports.

Foreigners who apply will be doing so voluntarily and acknowledge possible risks related to inoculation.

To sign up, you’ll need to scan the Yuejiantong Mini-Program below. (But again, you won’t be able to successfully apply until April 12.)

vaccine-1.png

Foreigners who have participated in the province’s social security and medical insurance will be eligible for a free vaccine, while others will need to pay out of pocket – RMB100 per dose.

After scheduling your appointment, remember to bring your passport with valid residence permit or permanent residence ID card to the vaccine site at the assigned time.

We’ve already seen mass vaccine rollouts for foreigners in Beijing and Shanghai. As of April 7, China had administered almost 144 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, a per capita rate of 10.7 doses per 100 people, according to market data provider Statista.

READ MORE: China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

[Cover image via That’s]

