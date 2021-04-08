Is Sanya's Night Market Worth It?

Tourists looking for something to do might be pointed to the Walking Street Night Market. This nightly event starts at 6pm and usually ends at 10pm unless business is booming during tourist seasons.



Just down the road from Lover’s Bridge, this market is similar to many others found throughout China, but does have a few unique twists.



Apparel

Most importantly, if you need anything last minute, such as a hat, dress, bathing suit, watch, or sunglasses, you’ll be able to find inexpensive deals here. The prices at the temporary booths will beat the prices you’ll find in permanent stalls and shops that line the streets.



Make sure to check reasonable cheap prices on Taobao, because that’s the quality of these types of goods. If the boss of the stall won’t come down on price then walk away muttering about cost, just like in every other city.



Handicrafts

What you’re likely not to find in other cities is cracking open clams to look for pearls, sand art with a Sanya theme and woodworkers making figurines in front of you.



Though you can purchase fans with calligraphy in other cities, that calligraphy wasn’t written in Sanya, was it?



Tropical Food and Drink

We suggest steering clear of the very chalky tasting coconut supplements being made on the spot and instead head straight for freshly pressed juice and coconut water. Chinese-style jerky and dried fruit can be purchased here also.



Carnival Games

The games offered here are shooting balloons among others. It's a bit of a show and not impressive, but if you need to pacify a child while your spouse shops, these games will entertain boys and girls up to around the ages of 7 or 8.



Beauty Services

Want braids, a manicure, or a spray-on tattoo? This is where you can head for your beauty transformation.

Seafood

If you get hungry while at the night market, head north from the main road of booths to find plenty of hecklers eager to show you their menu. There are a few other culinary varieties available, including western China options such as roasted lamb and naan bread.

Verdict

If you happen to be staying near to the Night Market either in Sanya Bay or Dadonghai, we would recommend it as a time filler, but we don’t feel this is a must-see. The Night Market holds promise but needs development in character and attraction. If you can’t make it to this area during the night, do know that this same area has brick and mortar shops that sell inexpensive odds and ends throughout the day.

Expert tip for the day is to avoid the very popular shop on the corner of Xinjian Jie and Hongqi Jie as the prices are outrageous and the attendants are trained to be firm.



Walking Street Night Market



Daily 6-10pm. Xinjian Jie. 新建街

