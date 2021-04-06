7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

April 17-18 | Shengsi Island



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Take a boat to beautiful Shengsi Island, rent a scooter to explore, chillax on Jihu Beach or take a boat to Yellow Dragon Island, explore Liu Jing Tan scenic area and hike the cliffs enjoying a refreshing breeze. Round off each day feasting on local seafood and enjoy the island nightlife.

April 23-25 | Moganshan



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Spring is officially here, and it's time to hit the great outdoors and enjoy beautiful nature. Explore Moganshan with two nights at a luxury resort. Hike and cycle through bamboo forests, enjoying picnic lunches and delicious local dinners.

May 1-4 | Zhangjiajie



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

You may have seen a lot of beautiful scenery on this planet, but Zhangjiajie will definitely take your breath away. It’s one of the great places to admire nature in China and has a different charm in every season. The amazing Avatar Mountain, serene valley, unusual rock formations, impressive glass bridge and grand canyon will leave you speechless. This place is certainly worth your time and effort, and this tour will take you to explore all that it has to offer.

May 1-5 | Shangri-la and Meili Snow Mountain



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Looking for an in-depth exploration of Shangri-la? This 5-day tour takes in Songzanlin Monastery, Pudacuo National Park, Dukezong Ancient Town as well as the sacred Meili Snow Mountain. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of this holy place.

May 1-6 | Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Xihe Corridor is the not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China. This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huanghe River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogo Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.

May 1-8 | 8-Day Northwest China Adventure



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Take the above and add some, for this perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

May 1-5: Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This May Holiday, Yoga for Life Studio is heading back to the beloved Anji Mountains for a yoga and mindfulness retreat. They will be staying at a lovely secluded site among the stunning mountain landscape for some healthy living for both body and brain.

