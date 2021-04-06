  1. home
  2. Articles

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, April 6, 2021

0 0

April 17-18 | Shengsi Island

1057264082.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Take a boat to beautiful Shengsi Island, rent a scooter to explore, chillax on Jihu Beach or take a boat to Yellow Dragon Island, explore Liu Jing Tan scenic area and hike the cliffs enjoying a refreshing breeze. Round off each day feasting on local seafood and enjoy the island nightlife.

For More Information Click Here

April 23-25 | Moganshan

1434405471.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Spring is officially here, and it's time to hit the great outdoors and enjoy beautiful nature. Explore Moganshan with two nights at a luxury resort. Hike and cycle through bamboo forests, enjoying picnic lunches and delicious local dinners.

For More Information Click Here

May 1-4 | Zhangjiajie

1849689679.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

You may have seen a lot of beautiful scenery on this planet, but Zhangjiajie will definitely take your breath away. It’s one of the great places to admire nature in China and has a different charm in every season. The amazing Avatar Mountain, serene valley, unusual rock formations, impressive glass bridge and grand canyon will leave you speechless. This place is certainly worth your time and effort, and this tour will take you to explore all that it has to offer.

For More Information Click Here

May 1-5 | Shangri-la and Meili Snow Mountain

1882636882.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Looking for an in-depth exploration of Shangri-la? This 5-day tour takes in Songzanlin Monastery, Pudacuo National Park, Dukezong Ancient Town as well as the sacred Meili Snow Mountain. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of this holy place.

For More Information Click Here

May 1-6 | Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang

1223380499.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Xihe Corridor is the not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China. This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huanghe River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogo Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.

For More Information Click Here

May 1-8 | 8-Day Northwest China Adventure

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Take the above and add some, for this perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

May 1-5: Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

1019736790.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This May Holiday, Yoga for Life Studio is heading back to the beloved Anji Mountains for a yoga and mindfulness retreat. They will be staying at a lovely secluded site among the stunning mountain landscape for some healthy living for both body and brain.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact us by email on christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Travel

more news

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Rules introduced in January regarding travel to and from Beijing are set to be scrapped as of midnight on March 16.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

This is seen as a step towards jumpstarting Macao’s tourism and gambling sectors as Guangdong accounts for 46% of Macao’s visitors.

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Qingming

This Week in History: The Battle of Muddy Flat

Useful Mandarin Phrases: Qingming Festival

Men's Wellness Groups Do Exist in China

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

Lilian Shen on 12 Years of Zmack Improv Comedy Laughs

Lilian Shen on 12 Years of Zmack Improv Comedy Laughs

17 Million Tourists Visited Guangdong Over Qingming Festival

17 Million Tourists Visited Guangdong Over Qingming Festival

How a China-based Arts Collective is Growing Around the Globe

How a China-based Arts Collective is Growing Around the Globe

12 China Craft Breweries You Should Know For National Beer Day

12 China Craft Breweries You Should Know For National Beer Day

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives