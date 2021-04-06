Vega One Plant-Based Products: The Answer To All Things Health

Vega One – a premium plant-based nutrition company with the goal of empowering athletes of all abilities to feel and perform their best – is taking the Shanghai market by storm.

Background

Created out of necessity by founder Brendan Brazier in 2004, a triathlete who sought an all-in-one solution that delivered the nutrition he was looking for. When he couldn’t find a vegan product like that on the market, he developed one himself.

By bringing together real, plant-based food ingredients in purposeful combination, Vega One is able to help consumers get the nutrition their bodies want and need, without compromise. Now, Vega One has grown to include sport nutrition, all-in-one daily nutrition, snacks, shakes and so much more.

Nutritional Information

All Vega One products are vegan certified, Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free and free of artificial flavors and preservatives. By being fully plant-based, Vega One productions are better for your health – supporting better cardiovascular outcomes, reduced risk of cancer and decreased risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes; better for the planet – requiring less land, water and energy compared to producing animal protein; and better for performance – achieving higher-level performance through a plant-based diet.

Products

Vega One offers six key product lines, each focusing on a different aspect of a healthy athletic performance: Sport Premium Protein, Energizer, Recovery, Rest & Repair, Organic All In One and Protein & Greens.

Sport Premium Protein

Available in both chocolate and vanilla, the Vega One Sport Premium Protein is the preferred option of plant-based athletes, and was voted 2020 Sport Nutrition Product of the Year. Each serving contains 30 grams of protein – a blend of pea protein, pumpkin seed protein, sunflower seed protein and alfalfa protein; 5 grams of BCCAs – to improve endurance and support recovery; 2B Probiotics; and tart cherry extract to help reduce stiffness, with no added sugars. All of these ingredients come together to help fuel your goal through powerful plant-based sources. These protein powders can be consumed directly, blended in shakes, mixed into drinks or baked with in your favorite dessert. The options are endless for getting in your post-workout protein boost.

Energizer

Vega Sport Energizer helps fuel you with ingredients you can recognize – coffeeberry, green tea and premium carbohydrates. Each serving of this acai berry-flavored pre-workout supplement contains 100mg of caffeine, 16 grams of premium carbs, electrolytes and vitamin B12.

Recovery

This is your one-stop shop for post-workout recover and replenishment. The Recovery drink, available in tropical fruit flavor, replenishes glycogen stores and reduces fatigue after strength or endurance workouts. Astragalus helps fight fatigue while glucosamine repairs joint damage and Vitamin B boosts metabolism and vitality. Other plant ingredients, such as devil’s claw extract, ginseng and turmeric extract relieve muscle stiffness, repair joint damage, improve immunity and reduce glycogen depletion.

Rest & Repair

Wind down after a tough training session or a long day with something sweet. Vega Sport Nighttime Rest & Repair is designed to help you set yourself up for tomorrow’s training. This beverage is available in vanilla caramel flavor and chocolate strawberry, a delicious bedtime snack that also helps support muscle repair while you sleep. Each serving contains 18 grams of protein, 3mg of melatonin to help your body drift into sleep naturally, magnesium and calcium to support nerve and muscle function and, of course, no artificial flavors or sweeteners.

Organic All In One

Vegan One is all in for organic. Full of real, organic, plant-based ingredients, this shake harnesses the power of plants to help you supercharge your day deliciously. As an excellent source of antioxidant vitamin A, C and D that help support the immune system, 20 grams of protein, 2B probiotics, 500mg of Omega-3 ALAs and 4-6 grams of fiber per serving, this delicious drink, available in French Vanilla and Coconut Almond flavors, truly is all in one.

As a bonus, the Organic All In One product contains organic chard, kale, broccoli, spirulina, blueberries, pomegranates and other superfoods to boost your diet.

Protein & Greens

Effortlessly add protein and greens to your daily routine with Vega One Protein & Greens. Made with real plant-based food ingredients, this drink is more than just a protein shake. Each serving contains 20 grams of protein, vegetables and greens that have a similar amount of iron as five cups or spinach or broccoli and vitamin K. This Chocolate or French Vanilla-flavored product is also keto-friendly and only 110-120 calories per serving.

All images courtesy of Vega One

