10 Vests for Warm Chests This Spring

By Rakini Bergundy, April 6, 2021

Hello, spring. It’s that lovely time of the year where it’s slowing warming up but still chilly in some parts of China. Vests are the perfect solution, whether sweater vests or puffer vests – your chest will stay cozy while those arms can flap freely.  

1. Etro

etro.jpg

Price: RMB2,895
Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

202104/etro.png


2. :CHOCOOLATE

chocolate.jpg

Price: RMB399
Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

202104/chocolate.png

3. Stradivarius

stravidarus.jpeg

Price: RMB99
Buy: Scan the QR code with Taobao to purchase:

stravdarius.jpeg


4. Stradivarius

stravidarius-checker.jpeg

Price: RMB135
Buy: Scan the QR code with Taobao to purchase:

stravi-checker.jpeg

5. Zara

zara.jpg

Price: RMB499
Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

6. Mango 

mango.jpg

Price: RMB299
Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

7. Mango

mango-multi.jpg 

Price: RMB299
Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

202104/mango-multi.png

8. Mango

mangodenim.jpg

Price: RMB499
Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

9. Adidas

adidas.jpg

Price: RMB329
Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

10. Nike

nike.jpg

Price: RMB399
Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

[Cover image via That’s]

