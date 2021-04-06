10 Vests for Warm Chests This Spring

Hello, spring. It’s that lovely time of the year where it’s slowing warming up but still chilly in some parts of China. Vests are the perfect solution, whether sweater vests or puffer vests – your chest will stay cozy while those arms can flap freely.
1. Etro
Price: RMB2,895
2. :CHOCOOLATE
Price: RMB399
3. Stradivarius
Price: RMB99
4. Stradivarius
Price: RMB135
5. Zara
Price: RMB499
6. Mango
Price: RMB299
7. Mango
Price: RMB299
8. Mango
Price: RMB499
9. Adidas
Price: RMB329
10. Nike
Price: RMB399
