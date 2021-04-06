10 Vests for Warm Chests This Spring

Hello, spring. It’s that lovely time of the year where it’s slowing warming up but still chilly in some parts of China. Vests are the perfect solution, whether sweater vests or puffer vests – your chest will stay cozy while those arms can flap freely.

1. Etro



Price: RMB2,895

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:





2. :CHOCOOLATE

Price: RMB399

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

3. Stradivarius

Price: RMB99

Buy: Scan the QR code with Taobao to purchase:





4. Stradivarius

Price: RMB135

Buy: Scan the QR code with Taobao to purchase:

5. Zara

Price: RMB499

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

6. Mango

Price: RMB299

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

7. Mango

Price: RMB299

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

8. Mango

Price: RMB499

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

9. Adidas

Price: RMB329

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

10. Nike

Price: RMB399

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase:

[Cover image via That’s]