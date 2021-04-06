Horoscopes: April 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Aries

3.21-4.20

It is crucial to start finding the small joys of living in China. Whether that means the ability to seamlessly browse Dianping or score cheap clothes on Taobao.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

You may personally feel like you’re ‘over’ Covid but please, please remember to still wear your mask in public spaces, Taurus.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

Be deliberate and organized in your actions. Try to use the tag function in WeChat for all your new contacts. Stay ahead of all those random requests.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

It may be the North American way to split bills evenly at every dinner, but your friends are sniffing out your cheap ways. Try and treat them every so often.

Leo

7.23-8.23

Politeness and flirtatiousness are two separate things. Get it straight Leo and own up to your actions.

Virgo

8.24-9.23



Typically, you’re very good at enforcing your boundaries and standards. However, you’ve been stretching yourself too thin.

Libra

9.24-10.23

A big move is in the cards in your near future. Don’t worry, you got this. A new start is exactly what you need.

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

Great things are coming your way, Scorpio. Your diligence and meticulous habits will pay off soon – and in big fashion.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

Sagittarius, you seem to be living like you’re still 20 and on daddy’s credit card. Maturity is something you need to grasp sooner than later.

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

You’ve been hurt and it’s hard to trust, Capricorn. Don’t give into raw emotions. Take a deep breath and drink some jasmine tea.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

Don’t blame others who seem to have life all figured out. If you’re looking to grow, buckle down and try making some real plans for the next step.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

Stop caring what people think. If you want to start a Douyin or Xiaohongshu account, do it! This is the place to explore your inner influencer.

