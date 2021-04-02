  1. home
6 Spots to See Spring Flowers in Beijing… For Free

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 2, 2021

Cherry blossoms, peach blossoms, magnolias, peonies and more are all in bloom in Beijing, making it an ideal time to get out and see spring flowers all across the capital!... Although there may be days when you will still want to sport your KN95 mask. 

Without further ado, we bring you six great spots in the city to see those spectacular spring flowers, without the pricy entrance tickets!

The Ming City Wall Ruins

Mingcheng Wall Ruins Park.jpeg

Located on the south side of Beijing Railway Station, the site is comprised of an old wall dating back to 1419. Why not learn some history when taking in those spring sites? 

Mingcheng Wall Ruins Park.jpeg

How to get there: the park is within walking distance from Chongwenmen subway station or reachable by ride-hailing service (enter location 明城遗址公园)

Haidian Park 

Haidian Park.jpeg

This spot is otherwise known as Beijing’s ‘smart’ park due to its array of smart technology produced by Chinese tech giant Baidu. The Baidu driverless smart car is one of the park’s main attractions. Gazing upon spring flowers as you make your way around the park in a futuristic space age-like vehicle is definitely something worth considering. 

Haidian Park.jpeg

How to get there: not located nearby any subway stops, the park is perhaps best reached by ride-hailing service. Just enter the location 海淀公园

Haitang Huaxi (nearby Yuan Dadu City Wall Ruins)

Haiting Huaxi.jpeg

Yuan Dadu, an ancient name of Beijing, was protected by a wall, part of which lies between the north parts of the third and fourth ring roads (beisanhuan and beisihuan respectively). Next to the park is Haitang Huaxi. As well as looking at the spring flowers, visitors can also explore what was once a city wall. 

Haitang Huaxi.jpeg

How to get there: the park is within walking distance from Beitucheng subway station or reachable by ride-hailing service (enter location 海棠花溪)

Olympic Forest Park 

Olympic Park Beijing.jpeg

This park is a great place for a jog. And, as it turns out, a perfect place to see some flowers. Look upon bright cherry blossoms as the iconic Olympic Tower stands tall in the background. 

Olympic Park Beijing.jpeg

How to get there: the south entrance of the park is right next to Senlin Gongyuan Nanmen subway station. Alternatively, take a ride-hailing service to 奥林匹克森林公园

Liangmahe

Liangmahe.jpeg

The Liangmahe river is one of Beijing’s more gentrified areas. Located in the heart of the embassy district, gorgeous spring flowers line the sides of the river, a nice place for a light stroll. 

How to get there: good starting points to walk along the river include Liangmaqiao subway station or the interchange between Xindonglu and Liangmahe Nanlu 

Jiangfu Park

Jiangfu Park.jpeg

Located beside the east fifth ring road (dongwuhuan), Jiangfu park is perhaps lesser known compared with some of the capitals more popular scenic spots. Aside from the plethora of delightful spring flowers, visitors can also explore an old abandoned railway line, which has become something of a photo shoot hotspot.

Jiangfu Park.jpg

How to get there: not located nearby any subway stops, the park is perhaps best reached by a ride-hailing service. Just enter the location 将府公园

Be sure to enjoy the spring flowers while they last. Let’s just hope the air pollution holds off.

[All images via Alistair Baker-Brian]

Spring Flowers Beijing

