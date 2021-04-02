  1. home
3 New Sanya Nightlife Spots to Hit Up This Long Weekend

By Vanessa Jencks, April 2, 2021

Party with Free Drinks at Vanessa House

vanessa-house-sanya1.jpeg
Image via Vanessa Wei

Named after owner Vanessa Wei, Vanessa House is celebrating its Grand Opening with drinks on the house from April 1 to April 7.

Guests can choose between 500-milliliter Budweiser draft beers, six bottles of Corona, or six bottles of Budweiser when they get a free membership card for the first seven days of opening.

Additionally, if two female guests are at a table, they will get two snack dishes and can pick either six bottles of Superpower or two cocktails.

Vanessa House. 86-1 Hexi Lu 河西路86-1号

Relax by the Beach at FreeGen Sports Club

free-gen-sports-club.jpegImage via FreeGen Sports Club

FreeGen Sports Club soft-opened approximately a month ago on Dadonghai’s boardwalk. The layout and vibe are spunky and chill, an ode to the surfers who were involved in the setup of the club.

Open from 11am to 4am, they serve pasta, steaks, veggies, salads, soups, tacos, hamburgers, hotdogs, soft drinks, gnocchi and alcoholic beverages. Come here for a second or third date or to hang out with friends. 

free-gen-sports-club3.jpegImage via FreeGen Sports Club

We spoke to the owner who promises fun and interesting events in the future, so be sure to check back with us for those announcements.

FreeGen Sports Club. 7 Dadonghai Tourist Area, Donghai Lu 东海路大东海旅游区7号

Sip in Style at 49ers

49ers-whiskey-candle2.jpegImage via Vanessa Jencks

If you happen to be on business in Sanya this weekend and need something posh but low-key, head to 49ers. Named after the iconic Western gold prospectors, you can find them across from the Harman Hotel lobby, located in the middle outer breezeway of the Pineapple Mall.

Along with excellent cocktails and whiskey, the 49ers owner started the bar primarily out of passion, and the staff joins him in excitement about the strong future potential of Sanya. Though not as brand new as others on this list, they soft-opened in January 2021.

49ers-bartender.jpegImage via Vanessa Jencks

The cordial atmosphere and warm relationship with the bartenders remind us of classic American movies, where the one who shakes your drink can also offer a story, piece of advice, or just an ear to listen. Check out their bar vibe video on WeChat Channels by searching for 49ers三亚淘金者酒吧.

49ers. Opposite Harman Hotel Lobby, 136 Yuya Lu 榆亚路136号哈曼酒店大堂对面

[Cover Image via Vanessa Wei]

