Guangzhou Salon Shop Owner Tortures Dog by Pulling Out Teeth

By Tom Glover, March 30, 2021

A gruesome video of a dog having its teeth forcibly removed by a salon owner in Haizhu district went viral on Chinese social media over the weekend.

The two-month-old puppy showed up at the salon and was taken by the owner, surnamed Zhou, according to a message sent by Zhou in a WeChat group. He carried out the malicious act after the dog allegedly bit a friend’s boyfriend.

In the brief footage, Zhou, the owner of D-Salon on Jiangnanxi Da Dao, can be seen holding the Shiba’s mouth and pulling out four of its teeth with a set of pliers. The dog was tied to a chair and held by another man. 

dog-monster-salon-owner.jpg
Image via @秋名山烈凡酱/Weibo

With a chilling nonchalance, the two men go about the grisly task as the poor pup yelps in pain.

People were quick to condemn Zhou online for his cruel treatment, and his shop exterior was splattered with red paint – symbolizing blood – early Sunday morning.

The Paper reported that Zhou was seen in police custody on Sunday afternoon, and his shop is closed as of press time.

The dog was taken by a volunteer to an animal hospital to receive medical attention.

dog-guangzhou.jpeg
Image via @秋名山烈凡酱/Weibo

D-Salon’s Dianping account, which had been inundated with negative reviews and curse-laden comments, has been deactivated. Zhou’s personal information, including his age, height, weight and shop address, were made public online via China’s notorious ‘human flesh search engine’ (人肉搜索).

“This is simply animal abuse. There’s no need to sentence [him], he should be treated the same way he treated that dog,” posted one Weibo user. 

Many others posted that they hope Zhou and his business endure a ‘social death’ (社死) – an internet term for those who do something shameful, and everyone is aware of their actions.

Where does this latest dog-related incident leave us? Sadly, attitudes towards dogs in Guangdong remain relatively negative, with some people fearing the animals, or not considering them as pets. 

Incidents of cruelty are common and although pet ownership, including dogs, is on the rise, many owners are unfit to look after an animal.

Additional reporting by Ryan Gandolfo

[Cover image via @秋名山烈凡酱/Weibo]

Guangzhou Pets dogs abuse

