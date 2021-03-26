Foreigners in Beijing to Be Offered Chinese Vaccine

Foreigners living in the Chinese capital are now eligible for a China-produced vaccine, according to an announcement made via the Beijing Municipal Government.

Foreign nationals aged 18 or above can make an appointment either via their employer or their residential community. Those who have social medical insurance in Beijing can receive the vaccine for free. Meanwhile, those without insurance will be charged RMB93.5 (USD14.29) per dose.

It was announced recently that foreigners in Shanghai would be able to make appointments to receive a China-produced vaccine from March 29 onwards.

Some foreign teachers in Shanghai have already been vaccinated.

When the vaccine will be rolled out to foreigners living in other parts of China, remains to be seen.



