WATCH: 200 People Had a Wild Rave on Wutong Mountain in Shenzhen

Did you go to the biggest party last weekend? On top of Wutong Mountain?

Last Saturday, a hiking group organized a spontaneous rave near the highest peak of Wutong Mountain. A Douyin video captured the scene: strobe lights piercing the sky, loudspeakers booming overhead with Chinese techno music and a lively crowd chanting along.



Screengrab via Weibo

The Wutong Mountain Scenic Area Administration Office issued a statement in response on Tuesday, stating that the Douyin account which uploaded the video has been reported to the police, and the video has been subsequently removed. Moreover, police will thoroughly investigate who was responsible for the event and security will be tightened. This type of spontaneous mass gathering at night has reportedly never occurred before on Wutong Mountain.

Watch a snippet of the impromptu dance party below (VPN off):

Wutong Mountain is open to the public free of charge and its official hours are 6am to 6pm. Hopefully, this won’t change the existing rules for the mountain too much.

[Cover image via That’s]