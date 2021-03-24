  1. home
Processing Beijing Work and Residence Permits May Soon Be Easier

By Alistair Baker-Brian, March 24, 2021

Processing work and residence permits for foreign employees in China can be an arduous task to say the least. However, the Beijing CBD has offered a glimmer of hope as to how that process may be sped up through a ‘one-stop service center.’

Work and residence permits are legal requirements for expats who work in China. The former can be applied for at the nearest Foreign Experts Bureau. Meanwhile, the latter can be applied for at the nearest Exit Entry Bureau. Even with all the necessary paperwork prepared in advance, getting both permits usually takes more than 14 days, given the time-consuming task of traveling between the two bureaus.  

In October last year, the Beijing CBD International Talent One-stop Service Center was unveiled. Opened recently in Fortune Plaza, the center allows for work and residence permits to be completed in one place. 

Zhou Yanxuan, head of communications for the center, told Beijing Youth Daily that with all necessary paperwork prepared in advance, processing work and residence permits would only take around seven days. 

A HR employee, responsible for processing foreign employees’ work and residence permits at an employer in Dongcheng district, told That’s he hoped more one-stop service centers would be rolled out across the city. Meanwhile, another HR employee stressed how much time she would save if such a place existed nearby where she works in Guangzhou. 

In 2019, a similar ‘single window’ service was created for top foreign talent in Shanghai. Whether or not similar centers will be rolled out in other parts of China anytime soon remains to be seen. 

