Here's How Foreigners Can Book Their COVID Vaccine in Shanghai

Starting Monday, March 29, foreigners in Shanghai will be able to book an appointment for domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccines.
The inactivated China-produced vaccine will be delivered in two doses. Those who are not insured will have to pay RMB100 per dose.
Shanghai Foreign Affairs WeChat reports:
“Before inoculation, you will be required to sign a letter of informed consent, disclaimer and other documents according to the given procedures. You should also ensure your personal protection and advise your health status truthfully to the on-site medical professionals so that they will decide if you are suitable for inoculation or not. You should also pay close attention to your health status within 14 days of inoculation and go to hospital promptly for medical advice in case of any adverse response.”
To book a vaccination appointment, head to the Jiankang Yun (Health Cloud) app, or scan the QR code below (as of publication time, the service isn't live quite yet, but you can register now and be ready for when it is).
After you fill in your information you will receive a text confirming the date, time and location for vaccination. Remember to bring a form of ID (passport, Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card or valid permit of stay or residence) to the appointment.
Vaccination Venues (Appointment Needed)
District
Name
Address
|Huangpu
|外滩街道社区卫生服务中心
321 Ningbo Lu
|Huangpu
|打浦桥街道社区卫生服务中心
712 Liyuan Lu
|Xuhui
|康健街道社区卫生服务中心
88 Jingan Lu
|Xuhui
|枫林街道社区卫生服务中心
450 Shuangfeng Lu
|Changning
|北新泾街道社区卫生服务中心
111 Beiyu Lu
|Changning
|新华街道社区卫生服务中心
99, Lane 710, Dingxi Lu
|Jingan
|江宁路街道社区卫生服务中心
736 Huai’an Lu
|Jingan
|彭浦镇第二社区卫生服务中心
1011 Gaoping Lu
|Jingan
|上海华顺医院
12 Wulumuqi Zhong Lu
|Putuo
|长寿街道社区卫生服务中心
3, Lane 505, Changshou Lu
|Putuo
|长征镇社区卫生服务中心
209 Qianyang Lu
|Hongkou
|嘉兴路街道社区卫生服务中心
1 Hongguan Lu
|Hongkou
|凉城新村社区卫生服务中心
854 Liangcheng Lu
|Yangpu
|大桥社区卫生服务中心
75, Lane 1389, Changyang Lu
|Yangpu
|殷行社区卫生服务中心
959 Baotou Lu
|Minhang
|莘庄社区卫生服务中心
1099 Shuiqing Lu
|Minhang
|颛桥社区卫生服务中心
151 Huguang Lu
|Baoshan
|顾村镇社区卫生服务中心
1138 Shuichan West Lu
|Baoshan
|庙行镇社区卫生服务中心
2700 Changjiangxi Lu
|Jiading
|菊园新区社区卫生服务中心城北分中心
336 Hongshi Lu
|Jiading
|南翔镇社区卫生服务中心星城分中心
980 Fanglin Lu, Nanxiang Town
|Pudong
|宣桥社区卫生服务中心
8719 Hunan Lu
|Pudong
|三林社区卫生服务中心
375 Sanlin Lu
|Jinshan
|朱泾社区卫生服务中心
608 Luoxing Nan Lu, Zhujing Town
|Jinshan
|石化社区卫生服务中心
12, Xiangzhou Lu
|Songjiang
|中山街道社区卫生服务中心
451 Shihui Lu
|Songjiang
|小昆山镇社区卫生服务中心
6300 Wenxiang Lu
|Qingpu
|徐泾镇社区卫生服务中心
1088 Xumin Lu
|Qingpu
|盈浦街道社区卫生服务中心
50 Yingfu Lu
|Fengxian
|奉浦街道社区卫生服务中心（高州路门诊部）
135 Yunhe Bei Lu
|Fengxian
|奉城镇社区卫生服务中心
95 Hongmiao Lu, Fengcheng Town
|Chongming
|堡镇社区卫生服务中心
377, Dashan Lu, Baozhen
|Chongming
|城桥镇社区卫生服务中心
309 Huaniao Lu, Chengqiao Town
