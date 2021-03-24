Here's How Foreigners Can Book Their COVID Vaccine in Shanghai

Starting Monday, March 29, foreigners in Shanghai will be able to book an appointment for domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccines.

The inactivated China-produced vaccine will be delivered in two doses. Those who are not insured will have to pay RMB100 per dose.

Shanghai Foreign Affairs WeChat reports:

“Before inoculation, you will be required to sign a letter of informed consent, disclaimer and other documents according to the given procedures. You should also ensure your personal protection and advise your health status truthfully to the on-site medical professionals so that they will decide if you are suitable for inoculation or not. You should also pay close attention to your health status within 14 days of inoculation and go to hospital promptly for medical advice in case of any adverse response.”

To book a vaccination appointment, head to the Jiankang Yun (Health Cloud) app, or scan the QR code below (as of publication time, the service isn't live quite yet, but you can register now and be ready for when it is).

After you fill in your information you will receive a text confirming the date, time and location for vaccination. Remember to bring a form of ID (passport, Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card or valid permit of stay or residence) to the appointment.

Vaccination Venues (Appointment Needed)





District Name Address Huangpu 外滩街道社区卫生服务中心 321 Ningbo Lu

宁波路321号 Huangpu 打浦桥街道社区卫生服务中心 712 Liyuan Lu

丽园路712号 Xuhui 康健街道社区卫生服务中心 88 Jingan Lu

江安路88号 Xuhui 枫林街道社区卫生服务中心 450 Shuangfeng Lu

双峰路450号 Changning 北新泾街道社区卫生服务中心 111 Beiyu Lu

北渔路111号 Changning 新华街道社区卫生服务中心 99, Lane 710, Dingxi Lu

定西路710弄99号 Jingan 江宁路街道社区卫生服务中心 736 Huai’an Lu

淮安路736号 Jingan 彭浦镇第二社区卫生服务中心 1011 Gaoping Lu

高平路1011号 Jingan 上海华顺医院 12 Wulumuqi Zhong Lu

乌鲁木齐中路12号 Putuo 长寿街道社区卫生服务中心 3, Lane 505, Changshou Lu

长寿路505弄3号 Putuo 长征镇社区卫生服务中心 209 Qianyang Lu

千阳路209号 Hongkou 嘉兴路街道社区卫生服务中心 1 Hongguan Lu

虹关路1号 Hongkou 凉城新村社区卫生服务中心 854 Liangcheng Lu

凉城路854号 Yangpu 大桥社区卫生服务中心 75, Lane 1389, Changyang Lu

长阳路1389弄75号 Yangpu 殷行社区卫生服务中心 959 Baotou Lu

包头路959号 Minhang 莘庄社区卫生服务中心 1099 Shuiqing Lu

水清路1099号 Minhang 颛桥社区卫生服务中心 151 Huguang Lu

沪光路151号 Baoshan 顾村镇社区卫生服务中心 1138 Shuichan West Lu

水产西路1138号 Baoshan 庙行镇社区卫生服务中心 2700 Changjiangxi Lu

长江西路2700号 Jiading 菊园新区社区卫生服务中心城北分中心 336 Hongshi Lu

红石路336号 Jiading 南翔镇社区卫生服务中心星城分中心 980 Fanglin Lu, Nanxiang Town

南翔镇芳林路980号 Pudong 宣桥社区卫生服务中心 8719 Hunan Lu

沪南公路8719号 Pudong 三林社区卫生服务中心 375 Sanlin Lu

三林路375号 Jinshan 朱泾社区卫生服务中心 608 Luoxing Nan Lu, Zhujing Town

朱泾镇罗星南路608号 Jinshan 石化社区卫生服务中心 12, Xiangzhou Lu

石化象州路12号 Songjiang 中山街道社区卫生服务中心 451 Shihui Lu

施惠路451号 Songjiang 小昆山镇社区卫生服务中心 6300 Wenxiang Lu

文翔路6300号 Qingpu 徐泾镇社区卫生服务中心 1088 Xumin Lu

徐民路1088号 Qingpu 盈浦街道社区卫生服务中心 50 Yingfu Lu

盈福路50号 Fengxian 奉浦街道社区卫生服务中心（高州路门诊部） 135 Yunhe Bei Lu

运河北路135号 Fengxian 奉城镇社区卫生服务中心 95 Hongmiao Lu, Fengcheng Town

奉城镇洪庙路95号 Chongming 堡镇社区卫生服务中心 377, Dashan Lu, Baozhen

堡镇达山路377号 Chongming 城桥镇社区卫生服务中心 309 Huaniao Lu, Chengqiao Town

城桥镇花鸟路309号

[Cover image via That’s]

