Here's How Foreigners Can Book Their COVID Vaccine in Shanghai

By That's, March 24, 2021

Starting Monday, March 29, foreigners in Shanghai will be able to book an appointment for domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccines.

The inactivated China-produced vaccine will be delivered in two doses. Those who are not insured will have to pay RMB100 per dose. 

Shanghai Foreign Affairs WeChat reports:

“Before inoculation, you will be required to sign a letter of informed consent, disclaimer and other documents according to the given procedures. You should also ensure your personal protection and advise your health status truthfully to the on-site medical professionals so that they will decide if you are suitable for inoculation or not. You should also pay close attention to your health status within 14 days of inoculation and go to hospital promptly for medical advice in case of any adverse response.”

To book a vaccination appointment, head to the Jiankang Yun (Health Cloud) app, or scan the QR code below (as of publication time, the service isn't live quite yet, but you can register now and be ready for when it is). 

640.png

After you fill in your information you will receive a text confirming the date, time and location for vaccination. Remember to bring a form of ID (passport, Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card or valid permit of stay or residence) to the appointment. 

Vaccination Venues (Appointment Needed)


District
Name
Address
Huangpu外滩街道社区卫生服务中心

321 Ningbo Lu
宁波路321号

Huangpu打浦桥街道社区卫生服务中心

712 Liyuan Lu
丽园路712号

Xuhui康健街道社区卫生服务中心

88 Jingan Lu
江安路88号

Xuhui枫林街道社区卫生服务中心

450 Shuangfeng Lu
双峰路450号

Changning北新泾街道社区卫生服务中心

111 Beiyu Lu
北渔路111号

Changning新华街道社区卫生服务中心

99, Lane 710, Dingxi Lu
定西路710弄99号

Jingan江宁路街道社区卫生服务中心

736 Huai’an Lu
淮安路736号

Jingan彭浦镇第二社区卫生服务中心

1011 Gaoping Lu
高平路1011号

Jingan上海华顺医院

12 Wulumuqi Zhong Lu
乌鲁木齐中路12号

Putuo长寿街道社区卫生服务中心

3, Lane 505, Changshou Lu
长寿路505弄3号

Putuo长征镇社区卫生服务中心

209 Qianyang Lu
千阳路209号

Hongkou嘉兴路街道社区卫生服务中心

1 Hongguan Lu
虹关路1号

Hongkou凉城新村社区卫生服务中心

854 Liangcheng Lu
凉城路854号

Yangpu大桥社区卫生服务中心

75, Lane 1389, Changyang Lu
长阳路1389弄75号

Yangpu殷行社区卫生服务中心

959 Baotou Lu
包头路959号

Minhang莘庄社区卫生服务中心

1099 Shuiqing Lu
水清路1099号

Minhang颛桥社区卫生服务中心

151 Huguang Lu
沪光路151号

Baoshan顾村镇社区卫生服务中心

1138 Shuichan West Lu
水产西路1138号

Baoshan庙行镇社区卫生服务中心

2700 Changjiangxi Lu
长江西路2700号

Jiading菊园新区社区卫生服务中心城北分中心

336 Hongshi Lu
红石路336号

Jiading南翔镇社区卫生服务中心星城分中心

980 Fanglin Lu, Nanxiang Town
南翔镇芳林路980号

Pudong宣桥社区卫生服务中心

8719 Hunan Lu
沪南公路8719号

Pudong三林社区卫生服务中心

375 Sanlin Lu
三林路375号

Jinshan朱泾社区卫生服务中心

608 Luoxing Nan Lu, Zhujing Town
朱泾镇罗星南路608号

Jinshan石化社区卫生服务中心

12, Xiangzhou Lu
石化象州路12号

Songjiang中山街道社区卫生服务中心

451 Shihui Lu
施惠路451号

Songjiang小昆山镇社区卫生服务中心

6300 Wenxiang Lu
文翔路6300号

Qingpu徐泾镇社区卫生服务中心

1088 Xumin Lu
徐民路1088号

Qingpu盈浦街道社区卫生服务中心

50 Yingfu Lu
盈福路50号

Fengxian奉浦街道社区卫生服务中心（高州路门诊部）

135 Yunhe Bei Lu
运河北路135号

Fengxian奉城镇社区卫生服务中心

95 Hongmiao Lu, Fengcheng Town
奉城镇洪庙路95号

Chongming堡镇社区卫生服务中心

377, Dashan Lu, Baozhen
堡镇达山路377号

Chongming城桥镇社区卫生服务中心

309 Huaniao Lu, Chengqiao Town
城桥镇花鸟路309号

