9 China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Top 100

By Sophie Steiner, March 25, 2021

Today, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants revealed the top 50 restaurants across the region for 2021, following the announcement of restaurants ranked 51-100 earlier this week. The list is compiled based on anonymous voting by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of over 300 food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts with a 50/50 gender balance. 

htwahead2.jpg

For the first time ever, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants has announced the 51-100 list of restaurants as well, a strategic move to help shine a brighter light on more establishments across Asia, inspiring more budding foodies to widen their scope of restaurants to consider for future dining plans. 

Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, William Drew, says:

“The global pandemic has been devastating for hospitality and it is vital that we support more restaurants asross Asia in their recovery... [to] showcase more of the region's diverse restaurants, cuisines and unique dining experiences.”

This year saw a major emergence in venues on the Chinese mainland, with eight entries in the 51-100 list and one entry in the 1-50 list. Creating big waves in the Asia dining scene, China. 

Shanghai holds claim to six of these up-and-coming restaurants, including Fu He Hui (No.22)  Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (No.52), Xin Rong Ji (Nanyang Road) (No.61), Taian Table (No.75), Da Vittorio (No.82) and Yong Fu (South Maoming Road) (No.93). 

The additional three restaurants are scattered throughout the Chinese mainland, with award-winning chef Christpher Kostow's Ensue (No.69) in Shenzhen, the flagship Xin Rong Ji (Linhai) (No.76) in Taizhou and Jin Sha (No.89) as part of the Four Seasons Hotel in Hangzhou. 

Another win for Shanghai came in the form of the announcement of DeAille Tam, executive chef of one of Shanghai’s newest and hottest restaurants, Obscura, being named Asia’s Best Female Chef of 2021 on February 25.

READ MORE: DeAille Tam of Shanghai's Obscura Named Female Chef of 2021

Check out the full list:

  1. The Chairman (Hong Kong, China)

  2. Odette (Singapore)

  3. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

  4. Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

  5. Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand)

  6. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

  7. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

  8. La Cime (Osaka, Japan)

  9. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

  10. Mingles (Seoul, Korea)

  11. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

  12. Sazenka (Tokyo, Japan)

  13. Les Amis (Singapore)

  14. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

  15. Mume (Taipei, China)

  16. Vea (Hong Kong, China)

  17. Neighborhood (Hong Kong, China)

  18. Indian Accent (New Delhi, India)

  19. L'Effervescence (Tokyo, Japan)

  20. Nusara (Bangkok, Thailand)

  21. Raw (Taipei, China)

  22. Fu He Hui (Shanghai, China)

  23. Zén (Singapore)

  24. Logy (Taipei, China)

  25. Belon. (Hong Kong, China)

  26. JL Studio (Taichung, China)

  27. Ode (Tokyo, Japan)

  28. Caprice (Hong Kong, China)

  29. Ministry of Crab (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

  30. La Maison de la Nature Goh (Fukuoka, Japan)

  31. Cloudstreet (Singapore)

  32. Masque (Mumbai, India)

  33. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Hong Kong, China)

  34. 7th Door (Seoul, South Korea)

  35. Nihonryori RyuGin (Tokyo, Japan)

  36. Born & Bred (Seoul, South Korea)

  37. Amber (Hong Kong, China)

  38. Ta Vie (Hong Kong, China)

  39. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)

  40. Labyrinth (Singapore)

  41. Euphoria (Singapore)

  42. Jaan by Kirk Westaway (Singapore)

  43. Hansikgonggan (Seoul, South Korea)

  44. Mono (Hong Kong, China)

  45. Shoun RyuGin (Taipei, China)

  46. Gaa (Bangkok, Thailand)

  47. Lung King Heen (Hong Kong, China)

  48. Seventh Son (Hong Kong, China)

  49. Toyo Eatery (Manila, Philippines)

  50. Wing Lei Palace (Macau, China)

Screen-Shot-2021-03-23-at-12.05.51-PM.png

[All images courtesy of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, cover image via Fine Dining Lovers]

