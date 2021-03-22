  1. home
  2. Articles

Will Alibaba Have to Sell South China Morning Post?

By Joshua Cawthorpe, March 22, 2021

1 0

Beijing is calling on Alibaba Group Holdings to dispense with some of its media holdings, including the South China Morning Post, according to multiple reports.

Bloomberg reported that Alibaba’s influence in the Chinese media landscape has been viewed unfavorably by top brass. Officials were increasingly alarmed after posts about a scandal involving an Alibaba partner began disappearing from social media platforms, including Weibo, in the spring of 2020.

Last December, NASDAQ.com reported that China’s antitrust regulators had begun to investigate Alibaba and its assets, which include large holdings in Weibo, Bilibili and financial media company Yicai. 

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, acquired the 117-year-old newspaper in late 2015. At the time, Ma stated that his reason for buying SCMP (for USD266 million) was to ensure an impartial voice could report on China to the rest of the world. 

Ma insisted that Alibaba’s management would not interfere in the editorial independence of the newsroom. Initially, some skepticism was expressed by staff and readers, but SCMP has continued to report on a wide range of topics in the region.

READ MORE: Jack Ma Stepping Down from Alibaba Next Year, Confirms Successor

According to the Wall Street Journal, Chinese officials have not specified which media holdings need to be relinquished. One SCMP reporter, who requested not to be named, told Quartz that they would leave the paper if it came under state control. 

An internal email from SCMP CEO Gary Liu attempted to ease the tensions and stated that the impending sale of SCMP was all ‘rumors and insinuation.’ 

Any plan Alibaba puts forth regarding the sale of media assets will need to be approved by China’s senior leadership, as cited by WSJ.

[Cover image via @宅姐说科技/Weibo]

Hong Kong Alibaba Jack Ma

more news

Hong Kong Customs Seize Over 500kg of Crystal Meth

Hong Kong Customs Seize Over 500kg of Crystal Meth

501kg of crystal meth, enroute from Mexico to Australia, was discovered and confiscated by Hong Kong authorities.

Catch the Hong Kong International Literary Festival Online

Catch the Hong Kong International Literary Festival Online

Enjoy 76 events featuring over 150 writers and speakers from around the world

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Hong Kong residents on the mainland may freely travel back to Hong Kong starting next month.

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

The index is comprised of the 30 largest Hong Kong listed technology companies.

Hong Kong Rolls Out Another Free COVID-19 Testing Campaign

The HKSAR will offer free testing to all residents as social distancing measures are slowly eased.

Hong Kong Sees Record-High COVID-19 Cases

Hong Kong continues to see an unprecedented rise in cases as the government imposes stricter prevention measures.

Hong Kong Disneyland Reopens Tomorrow

After almost five months, Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen, albeit with reduced capacity and enhanced health procedures.

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

Imperial Pets: Furry Friends in the Forbidden City

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Getting a China-produced Vaccine May Help Your Visa Application

Visa Rules Relaxed for Vaccinated Foreigners Entering from HK

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Planning a Post-Pandemic Career

Planning a Post-Pandemic Career

ByFab Photography on The Art of Capturing Human Emotion

ByFab Photography on The Art of Capturing Human Emotion

This Chinese Artisanal Cocktail Brand is Shaking Up the Industry

This Chinese Artisanal Cocktail Brand is Shaking Up the Industry

Meet the Man Who Created 'Beijing Monopoly'

Meet the Man Who Created 'Beijing Monopoly'

Imperial Pets: Furry Friends in the Forbidden City

Imperial Pets: Furry Friends in the Forbidden City

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives