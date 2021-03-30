That's Sanya Welcomes Vanessa Jencks to Its Team

That's Sanya extends a warm welcome to Vanessa Jencks in her new role on the editorial team.

Sanya Editor Vanessa Jencks has been in Sanya with her husband and two children for two years, primarily working in education, events and digital content. That time, combined with her family’s six years in Beijing, gives her a solid foundation to understand what both Chinese and international readers who live in or are visiting Sanya want.

Vanessa’s main passion is community. She loves hearing the stories of others and promoting their unique voices through her written word. She believes a community grows stronger when it is reflected through shared articles and resources. The happier foreign nationals are to live in Sanya, the longer they will stay and keep building the city to become a truly international treasure.



In addition to having a passion for Sanya and a good story, she enjoys events, travel, networking, friends and adventure. She has a professional background in magazines, marketing, education, school administration and startups. She doesn’t shy away from trying new things or a challenge, and she can laugh at herself along with everyone else.

You can contact Vanessa by email at VanessaJencks@thatsmags.com, and by WeChat through the ID VanessaJencks or by scanning the QR code below:



