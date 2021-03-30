  1. home
  2. Articles

That's Sanya Welcomes Vanessa Jencks to Its Team

By That's Sanya, March 30, 2021

0 0

That's Sanya extends a warm welcome to Vanessa Jencks in her new role on the editorial team.

Sanya Editor Vanessa Jencks has been in Sanya with her husband and two children for two years, primarily working in education, events and digital content. That time, combined with her family’s six years in Beijing, gives her a solid foundation to understand what both Chinese and international readers who live in or are visiting Sanya want.

Vanessa’s main passion is community. She loves hearing the stories of others and promoting their unique voices through her written word. She believes a community grows stronger when it is reflected through shared articles and resources. The happier foreign nationals are to live in Sanya, the longer they will stay and keep building the city to become a truly international treasure.

In addition to having a passion for Sanya and a good story, she enjoys events, travel, networking, friends and adventure. She has a professional background in magazines, marketing, education, school administration and startups. She doesn’t shy away from trying new things or a challenge, and she can laugh at herself along with everyone else.

You can contact Vanessa by email at VanessaJencks@thatsmags.com, and by WeChat through the ID VanessaJencks or by scanning the QR code below:

1156269817.jpg


That's Sanya Sanya Hainan

more news

WATCH: Bioluminescent Waves Light Up Sanya Surfer's Night Rides

WATCH: Bioluminescent Waves Light Up Sanya Surfer's Night Rides

Bioluminescent phytoplankton create glowing waves in Sanya Houhai cove and bay.

We're Excited to Announce the Launch of That's Sanya

We're Excited to Announce the Launch of That's Sanya

News, events, listings and giveaways now at your fingertips.

Why Stand-up Paddleboarding Hasn't Made Waves In China

Why Stand-up Paddleboarding Hasn't Made Waves In China

Mike Slim shares with That's why paddleboarding has yet to take off in the Middle Kingdom.

The State of Surfing in Sanya, the Hawaii of China

The southernmost city on the island province of Hainan is more than just glitzy resorts.

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

Medical tourism at its best.

This City Was Ranked China's Top Spot for Leisure

Here's the list of the top 10 Chinese cities offering residents and tourists alike a leisurely time.

16 Must-Visit Destinations in Asia Pacific

We've got something for every kind of traveler.

Haikou Launches New Urban Rapid Rail Transit System

Haikou became the first city in the nation to run intercity trains using high-speed rail.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

H&M and Other Brands Face Boycott in China

This Chinese Artisanal Cocktail Brand is Shaking Up the Industry

This Day in History: Lu Yongxiang – Shanghai's Forgotten Warlord

Processing Beijing Work and Residence Permits May Soon Be Easier

17 China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Top 100

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Lanzhou Loan Sharks to Blame for 89 Suicides 

Lanzhou Loan Sharks to Blame for 89 Suicides 

How to Turn Off WeChat's Personalized Ads

How to Turn Off WeChat's Personalized Ads

Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2021

Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2021

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Long Weekend

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Long Weekend

Guangzhou Salon Shop Owner Tortures Dog by Pulling Out Teeth

Guangzhou Salon Shop Owner Tortures Dog by Pulling Out Teeth

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives