We're Excited to Announce the Launch of That's Sanya

Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou… and now Sanya.

We’re proud to announce that we are adding a Sanya section to Thatsmags.com, and launching That’s Sanya WeChat.

Despite a tough 2020 for the world, new owners of the That’s brand, Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd., are confident about the future, and with exciting things going on in Hainan, see sunny Sanya as the perfect addition to our China cities coverage.

Our seventh branch will offer a wide range of local information about Sanya, as well as other cities on Hainan, which has officially been designated as China’s first international tourism island.

Here’s what to expect…

News & Features

We’ll be checking out the newest and the best that Sanya has to offer – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is. And, as always, we’ll be delivering news from Sanya and around China.

Are you a Sanya business owner or promoter who wants to spread news of your events as widely as possible? Look no further than the Sanya Events Calendar.

Not only can you showcase your event to the world, but if you do it early enough, you can also be included in our event roundups. We list upcoming events, promotions and deals.

We have listings for more than 20,000 restaurants, bars, clubs, theaters, galleries, schools, gyms, studios, stores and more across the country, and our Sanya Directory is growing fast. That’s venue listings contain addresses, opening hours, contact details and descriptions, as well as useful taxi printout and map functions.



Guides

The site will feature a number of useful guides to Sanya to ensure you make the most of the city and surrounding attractions. The best hotel, restaurant and nightlife options; markets for trinkets and last-minute buys; adventurous activities for thrill-seekers; and the pick of luxuriant spas for those looking to unwind in China’s own paradise.

Giveaways

We’ll be partnering with the very best places in town to offer you, our dear users, access to the Sanya good life. We’re talking meals, spas, hotel stays... the very keys to the city.

WeChat

Facebook & Instagram

Sanya Editor

Sanya Editor Vanessa Jencks has been in Sanya with her husband and two children for two years, primarily working in education, events and digital content. That time, combined with her family’s six years in Beijing, gives her a solid foundation to understand what both Chinese and international readers who live in or are visiting Sanya want.

Vanessa’s main passion is community. She loves hearing the stories of others and promoting their unique voices through her written word. She believes a community grows stronger when it is reflected through shared articles and resources. The happier foreign nationals are to live in Sanya, the longer they will stay and keep building the city to become a truly international treasure.



In addition to having a passion for Sanya and a good story, she enjoys events, travel, networking, friends and adventure. She has a professional background in magazines, marketing, education, school administration and startups. She doesn’t shy away from trying new things or a challenge, and she can laugh at herself along with everyone else.

Marketing

