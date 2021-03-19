  1. home
Eyes in the Sky: Drones Used by Traffic Police to Catch Helmet-less Bikers

By Rakini Bergundy, March 19, 2021

Although it is unfortunately quite common for bikers to not wear helmets in Shenzhen, police have found a new way to crack down on these traffic violators. 

The Shenzhen Traffic Police used drones this week in Futian district, reminding waimai drivers to wear helmets and addressed other traffic violations such as running red lights or driving the wrong way.

The police used 30 drones on several intersections. From the various pictures, we deduced that they were stationed near Shawei metro station, and Shenzhen Commercial Daily reports that they were flown during peak hours, from 11am-1pm and 5-6pm.

The drones used are called tieyi or ‘Iron Wings’ and even have built-in speakers so that police can issue real-time warnings overhead.

Perspective from the drone. Rider straps on yellow helmet after he hears the announcement. Image via @深圳交警权威发布

During the start of the COVID-19 outbreak last year, Chinese police used drones to scold residents in rural areas for not wearing protective masks while out and about.

Next week, the traffic police in Shenzhen will not only focus on waimai drivers but all cyclists. You’ve been warned. 

READ MORE: Police Drones Are Issuing Coronavirus Commands in China

[Cover image via @深圳交警权威发布]

