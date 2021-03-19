Why Are Chinese Fashion Bloggers Ruining Children's Clothes?

Chinese KOLs in Beijing have recently taken a new fashion trend too far by going into Uniqlo simply to try on children’s clothes to flaunt their figure.

In early March, many women tried on heaps of children’s tees, leaving them stretched, torn and makeup-stained without purchasing.

This trend of fashion bloggers trying on children’s clothes, or ‘BM style’ (which stands for Brandy Melville), has become a hot topic of discussion.



Brandy Melville is a European clothing brand, known for its ‘one size fits most’ clothing. Their line consists of trendy crop tops and targets teens.



Some Uniqlo staff suggested that customers size up before heading to the dressing room, while others stayed silent in fear of getting complaints.

Many netizens weren’t impressed, with one harshly writing, “These bloggers have nothing to show off except for their bodies... They have no brains and no bottom line, and their knowledge, culture and morals can’t keep up.”

Others noted how much trouble this causes for salespeople to fold back the stretched-out tees. “Trying on clothes is for buying. [If you] don’t plan to buy them, [don’t] try them on. It’s unethical!”

The other issue at hand is that this trend promotes unattainable body standards.

A few years ago, challenges like the belly button test, the coins on collarbone challenge and the A4 challenge circulated online, and left many feeling discouraged. However, there continue to be niche viral skinny trends like BM style, which sparks concern over the obsession to be thin in China.

