Another Western App Bites the Dust in China?

By That's, March 16, 2021

Signal, an encrypted messaging app, is currently down in China and only available via a virtual private network (VPN).

It’s admittedly a surprise that the app was available to Chinese mainland users for this long, as it linked app users from all over the world without a VPN.

China’s block on Signal comes right after LinkedIn suspended new sign-ups in China, ensuring that the business social network app compiles with Chinese laws and regulations.

CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal reported that Signal was not available for comment when contacted on Tuesday.

At this point, most Western apps and services have been wiped from China’s Great Firewall – a way of controlling information spread around the Middle Kingdom.

Signal claims to be end-to-end encrypted, according to CNBC. The app nor outsiders reportedly have access to messages shared among users. It was launched in 2014 and developed by US non-profit organization Signal Technology Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC. 

We’re a bit jaded after seeing about every useful app that links those on the Chinese mainland to other countries – just another reminder of what you’re signing up for if you choose to live here (without a VPN). But hey, there’s still WeChat...

READ MORE: Wikipedia Down in China

[Cover image via That’s]

