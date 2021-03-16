  1. home
  2. Articles

That's Calling for Editorial Freelancers

By That's, March 16, 2021

0 0

Calling all editors, writers, journalists and bloggers. Fancy getting hands-on editorial and writing experience with an English-language media company? That’s is looking for freelancers to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team.

We are a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products from print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.

Our publications and platforms cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including News, Restaurants & Dining, Bars & Nightlife, Arts & Entertainment, Events, Lifestyle, Families & Kids, Fashion, Culture, Sports, Music, Business, Environment, Technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We’re looking for an enthusiastic candidate to fill the following position...

Editorial Freelancers

  • We are looking for dynamic, self-motivated individuals to contribute to our teams in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Requirements

  • English-language writing skills, with a strong grasp of spelling, grammar, punctuation and style

  • Excellent communication skills and team spirit

  • Organized, detail-oriented and able to meet deadlines

  • Relevant work experience in writing, editing, publishing and content creation.

Interested in submitting article ideas?

If interested in freelance work, please contact ryangandolfo@thatsmags.com to learn more details.


writing

more news

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Get outta town!

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

A Line in The Sand: Crossing the China-Mongolia Border

A Line in The Sand: Crossing the China-Mongolia Border

​North Asia is big sky country, which, as it usually does in this world, goes hand in hand with being long border country.

Last Chance to Submit for Our Spring 2019 Writing Contest

Have a fascinating travel story, badass poem or erotic tale that you're burning to share? Then sharpen those pencils, dear readers – it’s YOUR time to write.

Meet the Chinese Woman Who Took on the Grueling Mongol Rally

From Scandinavia to Siberia, it was the adventure of a lifetime.

Book Review: Justin Mitchell's Shenzhen Zen

"Life, Love and Misadventure in the Middle Kingdom."

Enter This Writing/Photography Contest on Zhuhai!

Your chance to get published – and paid!

Submit Your Favorite Bedtime Stories to Urban Family!

Our sister site Urban Family wants your favorite children's bedtime stories.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Why People Cut Their Hair on Longtaitou Festival

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

China’s New ‘International Travel Health Certificate’ Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Another Western App Bites the Dust in China?

Another Western App Bites the Dust in China?

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

That's Calling for Editorial Freelancers

That's Calling for Editorial Freelancers

Visa Rules Relaxed for Vaccinated Foreigners Entering from HK

Visa Rules Relaxed for Vaccinated Foreigners Entering from HK

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives