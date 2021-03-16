  1. home
  2. Articles

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By That's Shanghai, March 16, 2021

0 0

April 2-5 | Yangtze River Cruise

1475963048.jpgImagine opening your curtains in the morning to the magnificent view of the Yangtze River. This cruise takes in the majestic beauty of the Yangtze Three Gorges: Wu, Qutang and Xiling. You'll also get to admire the Three Gorges Dam Project, the largest hydroelectric dam in the world, and discover the mountain city of Chongqing, with all its vibrant life and fine food.

For More Information Click Here

April 2-5 | The Best of Chengdu

1845283994.jpg

The capital of Sichuan province is a city you never want to leave once you get there. Famed for being a laid-back city, it is abound with options. Visit the giant pandas and support the efforts towards ensuring the survival of this endangered species; check out the incredible giant stone Buddha in Leshan; and explore the city, including Jinli Old Street, Wenshu Temple, Three Kingdoms-era Wuhou Temple and the more recent Ming-Qing neighborhoods of the Kuan-Zhai Alley. Did we mention the food? Just wait until you try the food...

For More Information Click Here

April 2-5 | Xi'an & Huashan

186502068.jpg

As one of the most important ancient capitals in China, Xian with a long and rich history, makes for an ideal weekend trip. Visit the Terracotta Warriors, ride a bike on the Ancient City Wall, experience authentic Xi'an food in the Muslim Quarter and discover Guanzhong culture in Yuanjiacun Village. And for the brave, tack on a trip to Shanxi’s scenic and scared Huashan mountain, home to an infamous cliffside plank path (pictured above). Just 30 centimeters wide, the rickety-looking walkway made of wooden boards secured to the mountainside is often referred to as one of the “world’s most dangerous hikes.”

For More Information Click Here

Apr 2-6 | Scenic Guilin

556201525.jpg

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling '10 Mile Gallery Road'  – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable 5-day journey.

For More Information Click Here

April 2-6 | Lijiang & Shangri-La

1586293550.jpg

Welcome to Yunnan, a world of minority people, temples, old towns, ancient streets, lakes, rivers, mountains, diverse culture and breathtaking scenery. Stroll in Lijiang Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a center of the Naxi people; take in the view of the First Bend of the Yangtze River and enjoy light hiking to Upper Tiger Leaping Gorge; see Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, the southernmost mountain in China; visit Songzhangling Monastery, known as the Littile Potala Palace and meet the people of Dukezong Old Town, the largest Tibetan community in Yunnan.

For More Information Click Here

Mar 20-21 | Moganshan Yoga Retreat

479736507.jpg

Escape from busy city life, enjoy fresh air in a bamboo forest and find out the real desires of your body and heart by joining this Yoga Retreat. The two days, one night retreat is lead by Scarlette, a RYT200 certified teacher in Hatha, Vinyasa and Yin & Restorative yoga, and it includes three yoga classes, hiking in a bamboo forest, local fresh organic meals and a night in luxury villa accommodation. 

For More Information Scan the QR

443836824.jpg

Mar 25-28 | Run Force + Club Med Road Running Camp

1422425655.jpg

On the weekend of March 25-28, escape the city and enjoy an extraordinary road running camp at the luxury, all-inclusive Club Med Guilin. Run Force professional coaches and Lululemon running ambassadors will be providing expert training and workshops to help you prepare for your 2021 race season and better your running skills. You will be provided with various types of training, getting great mileage in an idyllic setting, and you will also learn to improve your running form, stretch appropriately, work on your strength and conditioning, enjoy recuperation yoga and learn about athlete nutrition.

For More Information Click Here

Ongoing | 2-Day Wellbeing Journey Ayurveda

2144989822.jpg

Relax and rejuvenate on a two-day well-being journey full of Ayurveda at The Anandi Hotel & Spa Shanghai, with three elemental experiences: VATA•PITTA•KAPHA. Through Ayurveda energy explore different attributes of temperament, reconcile and resolve points of conflict and experience joy of body and mind.

The Ayurveda package includes:

  • One night stay at a Deluxe Room

  • Wellbeing SPA for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

  • Healing Workshops for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

  • Wellbeing Food Expenditure valued at RMB500 with an Exclusive Meal Ordering Guide

  • Chakra Analysis

  • Breakfast Buffet for 2, Wake Up Morning Tea

  • Detox Snacks

  • Exclusive Healing Butler

  • Tailor-Made Wellbeing Journey

  • Recommendations of VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

  • 100% Essential Oil Room Purification

  • Peacock Feeding

  • Photo Shoot with 3 Photos to Keep (Before March 31)

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact us by email on christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg


Chinese travelers​ Travel Writing

more news

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Rules introduced in January regarding travel to and from Beijing are set to be scrapped as of midnight on March 16.

Liu Wen, Chinese Supermodel, is Now a Barbie Too

Liu Wen, Chinese Supermodel, is Now a Barbie Too

Doll domination.

New 'China Untold' Episode Introduces an Ancient Chinese Cult

If you are from the West, the word 'cult' likely brings about thoughts of spiked Kool-Aid and aliens. But how much do you know about Chinese cults?

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Removes Term Limits for Chinese President

If approved, it would clear the way for Xi Jinping to stay on for another term as Chinese President.

Chinese Super League Champions Jiangsu FC Go Bust

Chinese football is in a bit of a mess.

Chinese Migrants, Lost Mines & Ghost Towns on New 'China Untold' Episode

Chinese people were significant players in the rise and fall of resource towns in western Canada in the 1800s and 1900s.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Why People Cut Their Hair on Longtaitou Festival

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

China’s New ‘International Travel Health Certificate’ Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Another Western App Bites the Dust in China?

Another Western App Bites the Dust in China?

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

That's Calling for Editorial Freelancers

That's Calling for Editorial Freelancers

Visa Rules Relaxed for Vaccinated Foreigners Entering from HK

Visa Rules Relaxed for Vaccinated Foreigners Entering from HK

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives