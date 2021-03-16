8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

April 2-5 | Yangtze River Cruise

Imagine opening your curtains in the morning to the magnificent view of the Yangtze River. This cruise takes in the majestic beauty of the Yangtze Three Gorges: Wu, Qutang and Xiling. You'll also get to admire the Three Gorges Dam Project, the largest hydroelectric dam in the world, and discover the mountain city of Chongqing, with all its vibrant life and fine food.

April 2-5 | The Best of Chengdu

The capital of Sichuan province is a city you never want to leave once you get there. Famed for being a laid-back city, it is abound with options. Visit the giant pandas and support the efforts towards ensuring the survival of this endangered species; check out the incredible giant stone Buddha in Leshan; and explore the city, including Jinli Old Street, Wenshu Temple, Three Kingdoms-era Wuhou Temple and the more recent Ming-Qing neighborhoods of the Kuan-Zhai Alley. Did we mention the food? Just wait until you try the food...

April 2-5 | Xi'an & Huashan

As one of the most important ancient capitals in China, Xian with a long and rich history, makes for an ideal weekend trip. Visit the Terracotta Warriors, ride a bike on the Ancient City Wall, experience authentic Xi'an food in the Muslim Quarter and discover Guanzhong culture in Yuanjiacun Village. And for the brave, tack on a trip to Shanxi’s scenic and scared Huashan mountain, home to an infamous cliffside plank path (pictured above). Just 30 centimeters wide, the rickety-looking walkway made of wooden boards secured to the mountainside is often referred to as one of the “world’s most dangerous hikes.”

Apr 2-6 | Scenic Guilin

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling '10 Mile Gallery Road' – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable 5-day journey.

April 2-6 | Lijiang & Shangri-La

Welcome to Yunnan, a world of minority people, temples, old towns, ancient streets, lakes, rivers, mountains, diverse culture and breathtaking scenery. Stroll in Lijiang Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a center of the Naxi people; take in the view of the First Bend of the Yangtze River and enjoy light hiking to Upper Tiger Leaping Gorge; see Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, the southernmost mountain in China; visit Songzhangling Monastery, known as the Littile Potala Palace and meet the people of Dukezong Old Town, the largest Tibetan community in Yunnan.

Mar 20-21 | Moganshan Yoga Retreat

Escape from busy city life, enjoy fresh air in a bamboo forest and find out the real desires of your body and heart by joining this Yoga Retreat. The two days, one night retreat is lead by Scarlette, a RYT200 certified teacher in Hatha, Vinyasa and Yin & Restorative yoga, and it includes three yoga classes, hiking in a bamboo forest, local fresh organic meals and a night in luxury villa accommodation.

Mar 25-28 | Run Force + Club Med Road Running Camp

On the weekend of March 25-28, escape the city and enjoy an extraordinary road running camp at the luxury, all-inclusive Club Med Guilin. Run Force professional coaches and Lululemon running ambassadors will be providing expert training and workshops to help you prepare for your 2021 race season and better your running skills. You will be provided with various types of training, getting great mileage in an idyllic setting, and you will also learn to improve your running form, stretch appropriately, work on your strength and conditioning, enjoy recuperation yoga and learn about athlete nutrition.

Ongoing | 2-Day Wellbeing Journey Ayurveda



Relax and rejuvenate on a two-day well-being journey full of Ayurveda at The Anandi Hotel & Spa Shanghai, with three elemental experiences: VATA•PITTA•KAPHA. Through Ayurveda energy explore different attributes of temperament, reconcile and resolve points of conflict and experience joy of body and mind.

The Ayurveda package includes:

One night stay at a Deluxe Room



Wellbeing SPA for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

Healing Workshops for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

Wellbeing Food Expenditure valued at RMB500 with an Exclusive Meal Ordering Guide

Chakra Analysis

Breakfast Buffet for 2, Wake Up Morning Tea

Detox Snacks

Exclusive Healing Butler

Tailor-Made Wellbeing Journey

Recommendations of VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

100% Essential Oil Room Purification

Peacock Feeding

Photo Shoot with 3 Photos to Keep (Before March 31)

