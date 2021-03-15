  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

By Ryan Gandolfo, March 15, 2021

0 0

China’s capital was blanketed in thick brown dust this morning as heavy winds blew in from the Gobi desert and northwestern China.

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has called it northern China’s most severe sandstorm in the past decade.

downtown-sand.jpeg
Image via @by2girl/Weibo

A yellow alert was issued this morning by the CMA, which said the sandstorm spread from Inner Mongolia into Beijing and neighboring provinces.

The doomsday-like sky has significantly reduced visibility in the capital, with dozens of flights grounded in Beijing and other cities in the region. Beijing residents have been urged to close doors and windows and wear protective gear when going outside.

In Mongolia, six were reported dead and 80 missing as a result of the sandstorm.

mongolia.jpeg

Sandstorm in Mongolia. Image via @央视新闻/Weibo

Beijing’s air quality index (AQI) was maxed out as of 1.45pm on Monday, with Beijing districts all recording hazardous levels of PM2.5 and PM10.

PM.png
Screengrab via Aqicn.org

According to China’s environment ministry, the sandstorm is projected to move south towards the Yangtze River Delta and should clear out by Thursday at the latest, Reuters reports.

PHOTOS: Colossal Sandstorm Engulfs China's Gansu Province

[Cover image via @十二妹妹_Ms/Weibo]

sandstorms Extreme Weather Beijing Gansu Inner Mongolia Mongolia

more news

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Rules introduced in January regarding travel to and from Beijing are set to be scrapped as of midnight on March 16.

Why the Haze These Days? Explaining Beijing's Recent Smog

Why the Haze These Days? Explaining Beijing's Recent Smog

​Despite improvements in recent years, China's capital is still no stranger to air pollution.

Xi Jinping Announces Victory over Extreme Poverty in China

Xi Jinping Announces Victory over Extreme Poverty in China

He declared this victory over rural poverty as he enters the final year of his second term.

Beijing Delivery Driver Made Honorary Resident

Residents of a residential community in Huilongguan, Changing district, were particularly happy with his hard-work.

These Beijing Scenic Spots Saw The Most Visitors During CNY

Figures from 147 scenic spots in Beijing show the estimated number of visitors from February 11 until February 17.

'Destination Peking' and Beijing's Original Hutong Hipsters

Paul French with 18 tales of foreigners who spent time in Peking in the first half of the 20th century.

COVID-19 Strain First Detected in UK Found in 2 Beijing Patients

Two patients in Daxing district have tested positive for the B117 strain of COVID-19, a variant first detected in UK.

Beijing Changes Quarantine Policy... Again

The capital has now adopted the '14+7+7' policy, with an extra seven days of 'health monitoring' required for overseas arrival.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Why People Cut Their Hair on Longtaitou Festival

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

China’s New ‘International Travel Health Certificate’ Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Visa Rules Relaxed for Vaccinated Foreigners Entering from HK

Visa Rules Relaxed for Vaccinated Foreigners Entering from HK

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

Explainer: Why People Cut Their Hair on Longtaitou Festival

Explainer: Why People Cut Their Hair on Longtaitou Festival

China Plans to Vaccinate 80% of Population by Mid-2022

China Plans to Vaccinate 80% of Population by Mid-2022

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives