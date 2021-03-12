Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Temporary rules introduced in January regarding travel to and from Beijing are set to be scrapped as of midnight on March 16, according to a press release by the city’s government.

Since January 28, temporary rules have been in place to discourage travel and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many were concerned that the annual mass travel over the Spring Festival holiday would lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Here’s what changed:

Those who leave Beijing no longer need to provide proof of a seven-day negative nucleic acid test result

Arrivals to Beijing from low-risk areas on the Chinese mainland no longer need to provide proof of a seven-day negative nucleic acid test result

Arrivals to Beijing from low-risk areas on the Chinese mainland no longer need to undergo 14-day ‘health monitoring’

Arrivals to Beijing from low-risk areas on the Chinese mainland no longer need to undergo nucleic acid tests after seven and 14 days, respectively

Upon arrival in Beijing, those from low-risk areas on the Chinese mainland will still be asked to show a green travel code using the 行程码 WeChat Mini-Program and undergo a temperature-check.

As of press time, Beijing has had no recorded cases for 41 days. Meanwhile, all areas of the Chinese mainland are currently classed as low-risk.

This means that travel in and out of Beijing will be easier from March 16 onward. Recently, there has even been a hint that international travel might be on the cards before the end of this year.

READ MORE: China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

However, just in case we haven’t mentioned this enough in COVID-related articles, rules change all the time. A few new COVID-19 cases can mean the return of stricter rules.

For now, don’t be afraid to book those plane and train tickets… while adhering to anti-epidemic measures, of course.

READ MORE: China's New 'International Health Certificate' Explained

[Cover Image via @梦想评论员/Weibo]